Corona Celebrates 100 Years with Luxe Beachwear Collaboration

This year marks an extraordinary milestone for Corona: 100 years since the beer was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. To honour a century of natural refreshment, golden sunsets, and relaxation, Corona is transforming its deep-rooted connection to the beach into something tangible—and wearable.

As part of its centennial celebration, Corona has curated a list of the Top 100 Beaches in the World. To further mark the occasion, the brand is launching a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Vilebrequin La Plage, the iconic French swimwear label born in Saint-Tropez in 1971 and now evolved into a global lifestyle brand with beach clubs in Cannes, Doha, Elounda and Miami.

At the heart of this partnership is a takeover of the Vilebrequin La Plage beach club in Cannes—an idyllic backdrop that blends effortless Riviera elegance with Corona’s 'This Is Living' philosophy. Picture this: toes in the sand, an ice-cold Corona in hand, and the sun dipping behind the Mediterranean horizon.

For those who can’t make it to the French Riviera, the exclusive Corona x Vilebrequin La Plage collection brings the moment to them. Featuring Vilebrequin’s iconic Moorea swim short and the effortlessly cool Boheme Bucket Hat, the collection fuses Corona’s signature crown icon with Vilebrequin’s beloved sea turtle motif in a series of designs that celebrate timeless coastal style and Corona’s century-long connection to the beach.

This capsule is more than just fashion—it’s a tribute to 1970s Saint-Tropez easy going elegance, channelling the playful sophistication originally championed by designer Vincent Darré in Vilebrequin La Plage beach clubs décor. From beach to bar, each piece embodies the carefree spirit of the era and the thoughtful craftsmanship that both brands represent.

“For 100 years, Corona has been more than just a beer – it’s been a symbol of reconnecting with nature and embracing the simple joys of life,” said Ben Pauker, Corona Europe marketing director. “This collaboration brings that philosophy to life in a new way. Together with Vilebrequin La Plage, we’re helping people tap into their best side—their beach side.”

“The beach is where the spirit of Corona and the soul of Vilebrequin naturally meet. This is where we realised our shared passion for barefoot living and creating lasting memories, not just moments," said Roland Herlory, Vilebrequin CEO. "We have encapsulated these shared values in a joyful capsule collection featuring our iconic turtle playfully crowned by Corona symbol”

As Corona continues its 100th-anniversary celebrations, this collection invites everyone to reconnect with their beach side—an inner sense of freedom that only nature and sunshine can unlock. Every thread of the collaboration is a nod to life lived outdoors, under the sun, and with sand between your toes.