We Are Social Report Helps Marketers Prepare for FIFA World Cup

​We Are Social, the socially-led creative agency known for putting brands at the centre of culture, has released a landmark report designed to help marketers prepare for the most expansive and culturally resonant FIFA World Cup to date.

‘Culture In Play’ delivers a comprehensive roadmap for how brands can show up, connect, and win with fans across the US, Canada, and Mexico–and with the world watching.

The report is informed by a mixed-methodology approach that includes:

● Surveys of brand marketers across North America

● In-depth interviews with fans in the US, Mexico, and Canada

● Social listening analysis across 150+ creator accounts

● Data from Global Web Index, Demographics Pro, and Infegy

World Cup 2026 will be the largest ever, with 48 teams, 104 matches, and over 6.5 million fans expected to attend. With the tournament unfolding across three nations and 16 host cities, it will be more than a sports moment–it will be a global cultural phenomenon.

“The 2026 World Cup will be unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Jas Dhami, head of sport at We Are Social in North America. “It’s not just a game. It’s a media moment, a cultural flashpoint, and a massive opportunity for brands to authentically connect with fans across borders, identities, and screens. This report unpacks that complexity and gives brand marketers the tools to lead–not just follow–the conversation.”

‘Culture In Play’ explores three critical intersections for brands:

1. World Cup x Culture

The report examines how the World Cup unites people across generations, countries, and beliefs–while also shaping perceptions and identity. Brands that embrace cultural nuance and honour the emotional weight of the tournament will rise above the noise. Whether it’s the power of heritage, diasporic pride, or fashion-meets-football expression, showing up with cultural credibility is table stakes in 2026.

2. World Cup x Fandom

Fandom in 2026 is more complex and connected than ever. With input from fans across North America, We Are Social’s proprietary Fandom Fabric breaks fans down into nine distinct personas across motivation and intensity–ranging from die-hard Ultras to ‘Here for the Fan Edit’ meme-sharers. Knowing who you’re speaking to–and how they engage–will separate relevant from forgettable.

3. When, Where and How You Show Up

With 70% of fans on social media during matches, and the final expected to draw a record-breaking 1.5 billion viewers, every match is a moment–and every moment is an opportunity. But scale alone isn’t enough. Brands must navigate local nuances

across cities, show up with fresh storytelling in crowded timelines, and build experiences that deliver before, during, and after the tournament.

Key insights for marketers:

● 6 billion+ people are expected to engage globally with WC26.

● Audiences are evolving–younger, more diverse, more female, and more socially connected than ever before.

● Cultural context is king–heritage, celebrity fandom, and digital-first narratives are shaping how people participate.

● Inspiration from beyond soccer–from F1-style dramatisation to fashion drops and gaming collabs, unexpected entertainment drives engagement.

● The conversation has already begun–with 767M mentions globally since January 2025.

Why this matters now:

Brands are already laying the groundwork for 2026. Whether you’re a legacy sponsor, a challenger brand, or a cultural newcomer, the window for preparation is now. This report gives marketers a head start by uncovering how fans feel, what they want from brands, and the white space that’s still open to win.



Access the report here.