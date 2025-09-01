Wasa Crispbread Goes Hard on Eating Healthy

Healthy eating isn’t broken - it’s just been overcomplicated. That’s why Barilla-owned crispbread brand Wasa, in collaboration with strategic and creative partner Forsman & Bodenfors, is launching Go Hard - a bold new global platform that cuts through performance pressure and food fatigue, offering a simpler, more satisfying way to eat well.



Go Hard is Wasa’s biggest brand shift in decades – reimagining what 'healthy' can look and feel like today. Rooted in Swedish food tradition and made with simple, wholegrain ingredients, Wasa takes a stand for simplicity. No over-complicated recipes. No mysterious and weird-tasting ingredients. Just real food made for real life.

“We know that eating healthy can seem complicated and time consuming – but it doesn’t have to be. With Go Hard, we want to be a counterforce to the strict meal plans and long lists of do’s and don’ts we see in social media. We want to show that there is an easy way to be a bit healthier, just by going hard” says Ilaria Lodigiani, chief category and marketing manager Barilla at Wasa.

The platform Go Hard is grounded in global consumer insights. People are tired of 'perfect' eating. And they don’t have time to prepare healthy snacks from scratch. They want a more supportive, realistic, and emotionally kind approach to food. From frustration with ultra-processed 'health' snacks to a growing backlash against optimisation culture, the demand is clear – and Wasa is answering with a platform that’s grounded, affordable, and made to work in real life.

“For more than a century, Wasa has provided people with tasty and healthy crispbread. But even though the brand represents tradition, its new look and feel are far from traditional. To stand out in the health food category and attract a broader audience, beautiful photos of nature have been replaced by simple, bold visuals and punchy copy” says Marcus Hägglöf, creative lead at Forsman & Bodenfors.



Seriously light-hearted



The new platform comes with a new look, and a new, distinguished voice. The visual identity is simple, bold and iconic, to further enhance that Wasa is a simple solution. And in a segment where many brands take themselves quite seriously, Wasa wants to ease things up a bit. The messages are short, witty and snappy.



The Go Hard platform will launch in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Greece, Austria and Serbia.

