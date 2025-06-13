senckađ
news
Creative in association with
Group745

Lime Bikes Reward Runners With Free Rides

13/06/2025
Forsman & Bodenfors encourages runners in Stockholm to explore new routes by offering them a free Lime ride home

Most city runners stick to the same path. It’s easy to follow, easy to get home from, but it’s rarely exciting. Through its new campaign: ’Stop Running in Circles’, Lime offers Stockholmers a reason to take the longer, unfamiliar route, with a free ride home as the reward.

Runners simply track their run and upload their route to run.li.me to receive a voucher for a free Lime ride home.

"As a runner, it’s easy to get stuck in patterns. With Lime taking care of the way home, I’ve been able to break old habits and explore new routes. It’s opened up the city in a new way," says marathon runner Heshlu Andemarmiam.

"We want to make it easier for runners to go beyond their usual routes. By removing the hassle of getting back, we’re opening up the city for exploration", says Philippe Fernström at Lime.

Developed by Forsman & Bodenfors, the campaign takes an unexpected approach - showing how two seemingly opposite things (running and e-scooters) can work together to unlock freedom of movement.

"We liked the idea that two seemingly opposite things, running and e-scooters, actually have more in common than you’d think. Movement brings freedom, no matter the mode of transport, and even more so when they work together", says Anna Karlsson, creative at Forsman & Bodenfors

The campaign targets everyday runners and is live for a limited time in Stockholm.

How it works:

1. Track your run

2. Upload your route at run.li.me

3. Receive a voucher for a free Lime ride home

Credits
