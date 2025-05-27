Easee EV Chargers Celebrates Installers as the Real 'MVP'

​Easee, one of Europe's leading charging station manufacturers, is built on the idea that their products should be easy to use and install. Just as the name suggest. While a lot of companies talk about infrastructure, Easee focus to the people on the ground making it all happen - the installers.



”As a company we’re out to make electrification easier with our products and by supporting those who make it possible. Because the transition to a more sustainable society doesn’t happen by itself. It depends on the people caring out the work, and it feels great to take this opportunity to celebrate our installers and their important work.” says Carolijn Daamen, head of marketing at Easee.

"The idea for the campaign was born when we read that the number of charging station installations must increase by 800% to meet our sustainability goals. And you don't need a masters degree to realise that there are a lot of charging stations that need to be installed, and that only the installers can get us there. They are simply the unsung heroes of the green transition, so it’s only right that they get to be in the spotlight for once," says Gustav Gabrils, creative at Forsman & Bodenfors.

In a series of films and still images, two Easee installers, Daniel and Joachim, are portrayed as sports heroes in a style familiar from pompous sportswear commercials. The films are directed by Daniel Wårdh at Camp David.

The campaign targets installers in Sweden and Germany and aims to increase brand awareness and strengthen Easee’s position as the obvious choice for quick and simple installation. This is the first campaign from Easee developed by Forsman & Bodenfors, and it has already begun rolling out across online videos, social media, and display ads.



See more work from Forsman & Bodenfors here.