senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Easee EV Chargers Celebrates Installers as the Real 'MVP'

27/05/2025
130
Share
Forsman & Bodenfors’ campaign, directed by Daniel Wårdh, focuses on the people on the ground making it all happen

Easee, one of Europe's leading charging station manufacturers, is built on the idea that their products should be easy to use and install. Just as the name suggest. While a lot of companies talk about infrastructure, Easee focus to the people on the ground making it all happen - the installers.

”As a company we’re out to make electrification easier with our products and by supporting those who make it possible. Because the transition to a more sustainable society doesn’t happen by itself. It depends on the people caring out the work, and it feels great to take this opportunity to celebrate our installers and their important work.” says Carolijn Daamen, head of marketing at Easee.

"The idea for the campaign was born when we read that the number of charging station installations must increase by 800% to meet our sustainability goals. And you don't need a masters degree to realise that there are a lot of charging stations that need to be installed, and that only the installers can get us there. They are simply the unsung heroes of the green transition, so it’s only right that they get to be in the spotlight for once," says Gustav Gabrils, creative at Forsman & Bodenfors.

In a series of films and still images, two Easee installers, Daniel and Joachim, are portrayed as sports heroes in a style familiar from pompous sportswear commercials. The films are directed by Daniel Wårdh at Camp David.

The campaign targets installers in Sweden and Germany and aims to increase brand awareness and strengthen Easee’s position as the obvious choice for quick and simple installation. This is the first campaign from Easee developed by Forsman & Bodenfors, and it has already begun rolling out across online videos, social media, and display ads.

See more work from Forsman & Bodenfors here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Forsman & Bodenfors
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Forsman & Bodenfors
F1
Easee
27/05/2025
Football
Easee
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1