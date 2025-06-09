7 Years On, Forsman & Bodenfors Reflects on Its First Step Beyond Sweden

Above: Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore outside the restored shophouses in the historic, Tanjong Pagar





Seven years ago, Forsman & Bodenfors took its first step beyond Sweden, planting roots in Singapore. Today, that decision has grown into a thriving presence across the region, built on bold ideas, radical collaboration, and a relentless belief in the power of creativity to drive real impact.



Forsman & Bodenfors Asia has never followed the status quo. From launching game-changing campaigns for iconic Asian brands like Yeo’s and Mandarin Oriental, to crafting decade-long, globally recognised work for SK-II, the agency has proven that world-class creativity not only belongs in Asia – it can lead from here. Along the way, its earned-first approach has set it apart in a region that is as diverse as it is fast-moving.



“We have set the bar high for ourselves in Asia – we do not dance to the beat of sameness, and we are much better prepared to shift and adapt to the changing needs of the industry and our clients,” says Po Kay Lee, president at the agency. “The agile workings of the agency’s democratic-led style and bold creative appeal have attracted some of the region’s most ambitious clients and brands, which we’re proud of and grateful for.”



This approach has seen the business remain within Campaign Brief Asia’s top 20 agencies ranking over the past seven years, and in 2023, named as number one creative agency in Singapore. “This affirmed our belief that we can be different and create great work in a region where creativity tends to be overlooked or undervalued,” says Po Kay.



“None of this would be possible without our talented team, which we are immensely proud of. Our creatives have been recognised as best performing in the region – head of creative, Firrdaus Yusoff, as number one creative in 2023 and group creative director, Rachel Kennedy, as number one in 2024. Nearly half of the whole creative department at our agency were in the top 10 creative rankings in 2023.”



In the past two years alone, the agency has won key awards at top global awards shows spanning Cannes Lions, Spikes, Clios Health, One Show, Caples, LIAs, Creative Circle Awards and AdStars.



“We have excelled in effectiveness accolades, winning Gold, Silver and Bronze across leading regional awards judged by high-profile marketers that includes the APAC Effies, Singapore Effies and the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy,” Po Kay reveals. “From work like ‘#ChangeDestiny’ and ‘The Secret Key House’ for our founding client, SK-II, to social-first films and activations for Asian heritage soft drinks company Yeo’s; a digital AI-inspired campaign for Down Syndrome International; a series of social and PR campaigns for Mandarin Oriental; and brand campaigns for Asia’s leading on-demand platform, GOJEK, we’re proud that clients are choosing our partnership to impact their businesses, and we’re achieving tangible results.”







A Love for Juicy Problems



At the core of Forsman & Bodenfors’ history is its work. “It’s always been about creating brilliantly insightful and strategic thinking that is brought to life via enigmatic, lateral creative leaps, which result in highly entertaining and attention-grabbing work,” Po Kay says. “This is something that we believe is universal, wherever you are in the world, for creating great advertising that drives growth for clients and brands.



“With our earned-first approach, we’re focused on creating innovative, high-impact, fame-led work that meets the unique demands of the Asian market – fast-paced, platform-diverse, and shaped by varied consumer needs and client behaviours. We’re an ambitious bunch, and we love juicy problems!”



With marketing budgets under increasing pressure, Po Kay says it's more critical than ever to develop ideas that transcend paid media. Success, she believes, now depends on generating powerful earned outcomes – measured through narrative quality, audience reach, engagement, and brand sentiment. “By strategically leveraging a mix of media channels, we can drive meaningful impact without relying solely on paid formats.”



That’s where Forsman & Bodenfors’ philosophy comes into play. “Instead of treating fame as an output of creativity, we see it as an input of brand equity and earned attention; leading to powerful and effective work for clients which punches above its weight. Our flavour of creativity has always been to deliver culturally relevant, fame-building work for our clients that stand out above their competitors.”



This ambition is bolstered by support from Stagwell, the agency’s parent network, which has a strong presence across Asia. “[Stagwell] is focused on accelerating transformation, scaling integrated capabilities, and deepening relationships in local markets to expand and grow.”



Head of creative, Firrdaus Yusoff shares, “Our creative process is something we ferociously guard because it generates authentic, powerful creativity. We have seamlessly adopted creative values across the global Forsman & Bodenfors collective, and we practice a democratic creative process we call ‘The Floor’, a progressive, modern working culture void of any hierarchy that positively impacts our output.



“Collectively, the entire agency works for one boss – ‘The Task’ where everyone feels accountable for the outcome of the work, regardless of seniority or department.”



That flat structure shapes the entire culture, he says. “When you join Forsman & Bodenfors, whether as part of the team or as a client, you sign-up for leaving your ego at the door and for believing in positive, radical collaboration in service of making great work and driving growth.



“Because of this, the agency is known as a place that fosters and nurtures creativity, and where creatives come to do the best work of their lives. We have attracted some of the world’s top talent who are the best performing creatives in the region.”





Above: The Singapore leadership team with Asia president Po Kay Lee (centre)







Don’t Be a Tourist



Reflecting on the agency’s staying power in Asia, Po Kay points to cultural fluency and ambition. “Here, you can’t be a tourist,” she says. “You must be part of the dynamic and fast-paced social fabric. Balancing an astute appreciation of the complexities of different cultures across Asia and navigating this with bravery and an unwavering belief in our way of thinking has been equally challenging and rewarding. We’re grateful to find those clients who are ambitious and want to bet on a challenger.



“We're known as an agency that clients want to know and work with – and we’re proud to work with some of the region’s most ambitious brands because of the reputation we've built around our culture and our people. We like to think we've played a role in our clients' growth and success, supporting them as they navigate the ever-evolving marketing landscape.”



Po Kay credits the leadership team – not just in guiding clients, but in fostering stability and consistency across the team. “One standout example is Firrdaus Yusoff who was among the very first employees in our Singapore office. His journey reflects the dedication and passion that defines our culture,” she says.



“Along with this we have significantly grown a robust and agile in-house premium content studio offering with F&B Studios, led by our very talented director and editor, Jason Feng, and a highly skilled team producing digital and social-first creative content at speed.”



And for the future? Po Kay cites “simplicity” as the answer. “More great talent, more great clients, and more great work. We’ve got some exciting things coming up for new clients, and we’re excited to see these out there later this year.”

