Walton Isaacson Names Key Leadership Appointments

In a move to support its continued evolution and growth, Walton Isaacson has celebrated a series of strategic leadership appointments across departments. Juan Bonilla has been named president; Ayiko Broyard has been promoted to executive vice president, head of account management; Matt Weiner has returned to the agency as executive creative director, innovation and business development; and Allen Payano has joined as vice president of new business, reporting to Juan.



Juan previously served as managing director. In his new role, he will oversee strategic direction, operations, client partnerships, agency growth initiatives, and the agency’s new business efforts. Ayiko, formerly executive vice president, group account director, will now lead account management across all clients. Matt re-joins the agency to co-lead creative alongside executive creative director Ricardo Trejo, who adds brand and client creative to his title.



“Juan and Ayiko are exceptional leaders who embody what makes Walton Isaacson unique,” said CEO Aaron Walton. “Their passion for people, commitment to culture, and relentless pursuit of excellence have elevated our agency in every way. With Juan as President and Ayiko leading account management, we’re doubling down on the kind of leadership that moves our clients and our culture forward. I’m also thrilled to welcome back Matt Weiner, whose creative brilliance and strategic insight will continue to elevate our work and drive business growth. And with Allen Payano joining to support new business efforts, we’re strengthening our ability to grow with purpose and precision.”



Juan Bonilla joined Walton Isaacson in 2015 as SVP of new business development, where he played a pivotal role in driving award-winning work, agency growth, and cultural initiatives. In 2021, he was promoted to EVP of account services, taking the lead on the agency’s NYPD account while also helping advance WI’s DEI efforts. He later stepped into the role of managing director, where he served as a key leader on the American Airlines AOR business and Constellation Brands. Prior to joining WI, Juan held the position of EVP, group account director at GlobalHue and previously worked at Droga5, managing brand strategy and integrated campaigns for Method, Suave, and Kraft.



Promoted from EVP, group account director, Ayiko Broyard has similarly played a pivotal role in client retention, cross-agency collaboration, new client onboarding, and more. Her work on Lexus and McDonald’s has been recognised by the industry as ground breaking and instrumental in driving significant business growth. She also led account efforts for The Home Depot, Amazon, and PNC, managing integrated campaign responsibilities spanning advertising, digital, social media, experiential, and event activations. Ayiko began her career in music marketing at Davie-Brown and later joined Translation before bringing her talents to Walton Isaacson.



Matt Weiner returns to Walton Isaacson, where he previously served as group creative director from 2016 to 2018, leading creative efforts on Nike, Spalding, Shure, Country Financial, New Business, and more. Following his time at WI, he joined Arc Worldwide, rising to chief creative officer and overseeing award-winning work for brands including Unilever, Intel, and Molson Coors. With nearly two decades of experience, Matt’s creative expertise spans digital, social, experiential, shopper, commerce, and traditional media. He has shaped campaigns for some of the world’s most recognised brands, including T-Mobile and Taco Bell, and previously held a VP Creative position at Digitas North America.



Allen Payano brings over two decades of experience leading integrated campaigns and business development across general and multicultural markets. He previously served as Group ACD at Lopez Negrete, where he led national integrated marketing efforts for Verizon; was managing director of Y&R/Bravo Chicago, leading the Wrigley account; and also led the US Army business for Casanova. Known for his strategic approach and ability to connect brands with culture in meaningful ways, Allen joins Walton Isaacson to help drive new business growth and deepen client partnerships in an evolving market.

