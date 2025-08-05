Net Conversion and Google Reimagine ROI for the AI Marketing Age

Left: Kristen Chard, head of commerce at Google, right, Kristina Canada, chief marketing officer at Net Conversion

As marketing leaders face mounting pressure to demonstrate ROI amid economic uncertainty and rapid AI evolution, Net Conversion chief marketing officer Kristina Canada has partnered with Google's Kristen Chard to create a comprehensive four-part video series, part of the tech giant’s ongoing Shared Perspectives initiative.

The collaboration explores how brands can not only survive but thrive by embracing performance-driven marketing strategies. Kristina provides an insider's perspective on how Net Conversion is helping clients transform their marketing efforts from cost centres into strategic growth engines, offering actionable insights for marketers navigating today's complex landscape.

Key insights for marketers:

1. Prioritise high-intent channels. Search results serve as the cornerstone of measurable marketing success. That’s why Kristina emphasises the importance of analysing search behaviour in real time to capture consumers at the precise moment of purchase intent. Emerging brand-performance channels like Connected TV (CTV) offer a unique blend of storytelling and accountability, enabling brands to scale awareness while maintaining robust engagement tracking.

2. Build a resilient measurement framework. By tying every campaign directly to profit-driving metrics, marketers can fundamentally transform their perception from cost centre to growth engine. Automation and AI-driven attribution models eliminate manual reporting burdens, ensuring teams can focus on strategic optimisation rather than administrative tasks.

3. Champion media accountability. Kristina and Kristen emphasise the critical importance of frequent performance monitoring — weekly or even daily — to enable swift investment pivots and prevent waste. This transparency with stakeholders builds trust and positions marketing as a true revenue partner rather than a promotional expense.

The video series can be viewed here and coincides with Net Conversion's recent rollout of new AI-powered features within Conversionomics, the company's proprietary MarTech platform that drives media and analytics strategy for client partners.

Originally launched in 2008 as a robust data management platform, Conversionomics serves as the backbone of Net Conversion's ability to deliver powerful analytics and unparalleled performance transparency. The platform's sophisticated architecture can ingest data from more than 80 APIs, execute complex transformations and automate data exports.

Conversionomics’ latest evolution addresses the escalating demands of modern marketing while reinforcing the technology's refreshed brand promise: More intelligent marketing, less guesswork. Conversionomics leverages AI to unlock data's potential, empowering marketers to achieve more. Learn more at conversionomics.com.

