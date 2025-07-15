senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Paddletek and Anna Leigh Waters Serve Up a Wake-Up Call to Age Stereotypes

15/07/2025
38
Share
The new campaign for Paddletek by Young & Laramore displays the power, athleticism and intensity behind the US’ fastest-growing sport

Pickleball is still a punchline for some, dismissed as an activity for the golden years. Look no further than basketball legend Charles Barkley scoffing, “The problem with pickleball is I don’t like playing with old people. When I go to the gym, I don’t want to play with no 80-year-olds.”

But if you think it’s just for older generations, you’re the one who’s out of touch. So says a new campaign for Paddletek by Young & Laramore that displays the power, athleticism and intensity behind the US’ fastest-growing sport.

In ‘Not A Real Sport,’ Paddletek, the leading paddle brand, stands up for pickleball. Featuring the world’s top women’s player, 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters, visuals of athletic feats contrast with audio of familiar stereotypes – “not a real sport, not a real athlete, not a real challenge …this isn’t real work, real talent, real skill.”

“Every player has heard the comments and despite that, people of all ages and skillsets are passionate about pickleball, making it the fastest-growing sport in America,” said Curtis Smith, Paddletek’s president. “The campaign is a tribute to the hours of training, fierce gameplay and relentless determination to win, a stark contrast to pickleball haters.”

As the sport soars in popularity, more brands are entering the market, including Adidas, so the campaign also uplifts Paddletek as both the forerunner, founded in 2010, and the sport’s greatest supporter.

“We’re just saying what players already know to be true. At the highest levels, this sport demands intense physicality and hard work,” said Trevor Williams, principal and executive creative director at Young & Laramore, which has done project work for Paddletek since 2019. “We want to champion them: the diehards, the ones who truly love the game. By connecting Paddletek to the fast, physical style of play captivating players and fans, we’re proving it’s the paddle for serious competition.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Marketing Matters
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Marketing Matters
Not A Real Sport
Paddletek
15/07/2025
The World We Share
Carrier
26/06/2025
World of Coca-Cola and Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium
20/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1