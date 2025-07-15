Paddletek and Anna Leigh Waters Serve Up a Wake-Up Call to Age Stereotypes

Pickleball is still a punchline for some, dismissed as an activity for the golden years. Look no further than basketball legend Charles Barkley scoffing, “The problem with pickleball is I don’t like playing with old people. When I go to the gym, I don’t want to play with no 80-year-olds.”

But if you think it’s just for older generations, you’re the one who’s out of touch. So says a new campaign for Paddletek by Young & Laramore that displays the power, athleticism and intensity behind the US’ fastest-growing sport.

In ‘Not A Real Sport,’ Paddletek, the leading paddle brand, stands up for pickleball. Featuring the world’s top women’s player, 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters, visuals of athletic feats contrast with audio of familiar stereotypes – “not a real sport, not a real athlete, not a real challenge …this isn’t real work, real talent, real skill.”

“Every player has heard the comments and despite that, people of all ages and skillsets are passionate about pickleball, making it the fastest-growing sport in America,” said Curtis Smith, Paddletek’s president. “The campaign is a tribute to the hours of training, fierce gameplay and relentless determination to win, a stark contrast to pickleball haters.”

As the sport soars in popularity, more brands are entering the market, including Adidas, so the campaign also uplifts Paddletek as both the forerunner, founded in 2010, and the sport’s greatest supporter.

“We’re just saying what players already know to be true. At the highest levels, this sport demands intense physicality and hard work,” said Trevor Williams, principal and executive creative director at Young & Laramore, which has done project work for Paddletek since 2019. “We want to champion them: the diehards, the ones who truly love the game. By connecting Paddletek to the fast, physical style of play captivating players and fans, we’re proving it’s the paddle for serious competition.”

