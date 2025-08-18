senckađ
Walton Isaacson Launches Techwise Series

18/08/2025
21
Share
Webinar series is designed to help empolyees' parents, family members, and friends gain confidence with everyday technology

Walton Isaacson is launching Techwise – a webinar series developed with WI employees’ parents in mind.

The webinars are designed to help employees' parents, family members, and friends gain confidence with everyday technology. The series covers how to stay safe, informed, and connected online, with clear explanations at a pace that meets them where they are.

WI VP Information Technology Brian Brunst and his team developed the first in a series of webinars designed to teach the basics of computing, online safety, and more.

The series is targeted at seniors and those with limited experience with technology. In the first session, the Basics of Phishing, WI will cover how to spot phishing scams in day-to-day life and other topics.

This '101' class debuts on August 18th and starts with foundational information such as the differences between desktop and mobile devices, spotting commonphishing techniques, and some guidance on best practices for protecting yourself online.

