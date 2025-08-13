IPSY Champions Beauty as Joyful Hobby

​IPSY, a leading beauty membership and subscription platform, has launched ‘I Play Beauty’, a bold new campaign that reframes beauty as a creative, joyful hobby—and gives long-overdue visibility to the millions who already treat it that way.

Through in-depth research with gen z and millennial audiences, IPSY uncovered a powerful insight: for millions of beauty-first consumers, makeup and skincare isn’t about routine or perfection. It’s about creativity, connection, and play. Yet, while hobbies like gaming or crafting are widely embraced, beauty is still often dismissed as frivolous or superficial.

That insight inspired the launch of I Play Beauty, a campaign that recognises those who approach beauty the way others approach art, music, or sport—as a form of self-expression, exploration, and joy. It honours this overlooked community of beauty hobbyists who already live this truth, while inviting others to see beauty not as pressure to perform, but as a space to create, explore, and feel good.

“Many of us experience beauty as pressure. An expectation to live up to, rather than an experience to enjoy. But there are millions of beauty hobbyists who already see it differently,” said Stacey Politi, chief marketing officer at IPSY. “I Play Beauty celebrates those who treat beauty not as a routine, but as a creative outlet practiced with joy, curiosity, and care. This campaign is an open invitation to let go of the pressure and embrace beauty as something that doesn’t need to be earned, just enjoyed.”

IPSY’s membership delivers monthly curated product drops designed to spark discovery and play. The I Play Beauty campaign brings this philosophy to life through a series of authentic, creator-driven stories featuring macro and emerging beauty influencers including Olivia Bond, Georgia Bridgers, Jordan Rebello, and the Junior Derby Dolls.

The campaign launches with a :90 second hero film spotlighting real-life beauty hobbyists in everyday moments—touching up lip gloss in a bodega mirror, applying mascara in a bumpy subway car, completing a skincare routine at 30,000 feet. They close with a single, powerful declaration: “Some people play music. Some people play video games. Some people play basketball. I Play Beauty.”

“Beauty has always been a passion of mine—something I come back to time and time again because it inspires me,” said creator and online personality Georgia Bridgers. “Just like when I’m writing, creating, and editing, beauty gives me space to learn, grow and express my whole self. It’s creative, empowering, and deeply personal—and with this campaign, I get to own it just as confidently as anything else I pour my heart into.”

The campaign will continue to roll out across platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon, and CTV, with content tailored to each platform’s audience and behaviour. For more information about the I Play Beauty movement, please visit here.

