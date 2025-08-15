Eleven Sound Welcomes AJ Murillo as Partner

After more than a decade of friendship, collaboration, and celebrating two Dodgers World Series wins together, Eleven Sound has welcomed AJ Murillo back to the studio—this time as partner alongside Jeff Payne and Jordan Meltzer. The reunion comes during a period of significant growth for Eleven and marks a new era of leadership, creativity, and momentum in commercial sound.

Founded in 1999 by Jeff, Eleven has shaped the sound of over 125 Super Bowl spots and countless iconic ads, from the Emmy-winning “Imported from Detroit” Chrysler campaign featuring Eminem, to recent work on Uber Eats’ ‘Brian Cox Goes to College’ (which has been nominated for an Emmy) and ‘Football is Food’ with Special U.S.; campaigns for Nike, Apple, and HP; and high-energy mixes for major brands across tech, auto, retail, and entertainment.

AJ began his career at Eleven in 2010, learning the craft under Jeff’s mentorship before going on to mix other studios, most recently at Barking Owl, where his work included Levi’s x Beyoncé, WhatsApp (with Benedict Cumberbatch and Viola Davis), and Reebok x Cardi B. Known for his dynamic mixes, meticulous attention to detail, and creative sound design, AJ brings both technical excellence and a distinctive personality to the studio.

Above: (L to R) Jeff Payne, Jordan Meltzer and AJ Murillo



“Welcoming AJ back is more than adding another world-class mixer, it’s about strengthening the leadership that will carry Eleven into the future,” said Jeff. “AJ has the rare combination of creative instinct, technical mastery, and the business sense to help us grow in smart, intentional ways. Paired with Jordan’s vision and drive, together they bring an energy and focus that ensures Eleven stays true to our spirit while pushing into new territory. This is the leadership team that will shape our next chapter.”

Together, Jeff, Jordan, and AJ are committed to bringing more personality, humour, and creative fearlessness to an industry often dominated by sameness—continuing Eleven’s 26-year tradition of high-energy, clean, and distinctive sound that stands out in the loudest media moments.

“What excites me most is the chance to help shape where Eleven goes next,” said AJ. “Jeff built an incredible legacy, and Jordan has been expanding on it in bold, creative ways. Now, the three of us get to push even further to build a studio that’s not just known for flawless mixes, but for being a place where clients feel inspired to take risks and do their best work. There’s nothing better than getting to do that alongside two people I respect and trust completely.”

Jordan added, “I couldn’t be happier about bringing AJ on as a partner at Eleven. He trained me and Jeff trained him! There’s a synergy that only us three have, and we’ve remained good friends this whole time. For AJ and I, it’s never been about business advantage—it’s been simple: the Dodgers, guitars, and Pro Tools.”​

