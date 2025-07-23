WPP Taps Daniel Barak as Global Creative and Innovation Lead

​WPP has appointed Daniel Barak in the company’s newly created role of global creative and innovation lead.

In this pivotal role, Daniel will be responsible for driving world-class innovation and creative excellence across all of WPP's initiatives globally, including setting the vision for AI-powered and emerging tech projects. He will spearhead the conceptualisation and oversight of breakthrough creative campaigns, immersive brand experiences, and innovation-led storytelling that leverages leading platforms, data, and cutting-edge technology. As part of the company’s technology team, he will collaborate closely with WPP’s chief creative officer Rob Reilly, the company’s global creative agencies, internal cross-functional teams and technology partners to deliver culturally resonant, tech-enabled work that captivates consumers around the world.

Daniel Barak joins WPP from R/GA, where he served for nearly five years as the network’s first global executive creative director, working across their entire client portfolio and partnering with the global chief creative officer to deliver groundbreaking creative work for clients such as Verizon, Nike, Pepsi, Apple, Moncler and Google among others. During his tenure, he led innovative projects such as Verizon Fortnite Stadium, a Super Bowl initiative that reunited 40 million fans in a virtual replica of Raymond James Stadium. He also helped half a million fans crash the stage at Dr. Dre's Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in mixed reality for Verizon and Pepsi, and he recently launched the first-ever AI luxury film for Moncler in partnership with Google.

Prior to his tenure at R/GA, Daniel established himself as a highly sought-after creative leader, consulting for a diverse portfolio of prominent agencies and brands such as Johannes Leonardo, McCann New York, TBWA, Anomaly, The Walt Disney Company, Illumination Entertainment, David&Goliath, and MasterClass. Daniel also spearheaded successful transformations at Saatchi LA, where he led creative excellence for Toyota, and Deutsch LA, where he oversaw innovation for Volkswagen and Target.

Some notable projects included creating Toyota’s impactful 'See Like Menna' campaign for the Olympics to showcase a blind Paralympian's unique perspective, pioneering the use of gen-AI in advertising with Volkswagen's 'Unleash Your Rrrr', and bringing to life Bob Dylan's 'Like a Rolling Stone' interactive music video.

Daniel has been consistently recognised amongst industry peers, and he brings with him over 300 high-profile awards including an Emmy nomination, Ad Age Creativity Innovators award, multiple AdAge A-list awards, Fast Company Innovation by Design, and numerous Grands and Golds at the Clios, One Show and Cannes Lions, among others.

​Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP, said, “Daniel’s deep fluency in AI and emerging tech, coupled with his exceptional creative leadership, makes him an invaluable addition to WPP. He understands how to harness these powerful tools to create new forms of storytelling and truly push the boundaries of what’s possible for our clients. We are thrilled to have him join WPP to help drive this crucial area of innovation.”

Rob Reilly, chief creative officer of WPP, said, “Daniel is a true creative force with a rare blend of bold creative vision and a real grasp of how technology, especially AI, can unlock entirely new possibilities. His work speaks for itself – whether it’s building entire stadiums in the metaverse or hacking social platforms for billions of views, he consistently delivers work that grows business and lands in culture. We can’t wait to have him on board.”

Daniel Barak, incoming global creative and innovation lead of WPP, added, “I'm both honoured and excited to join WPP at such a pivotal moment for the industry. I've always believed the most impactful work emerges at the intersection of bold ideas and technology, and WPP's vision and global scale make it the ideal place to be part of this evolution. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our teams to pioneer work that redefines what's possible and brings people joy, even for a few seconds.”

