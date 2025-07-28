Sprite Drafts Jalen Hurts to Champion Authenticity in 'Obey Your Thirst' NFL Spot

​Sprite is taking its 'Obey Your Thirst' campaign from the hardwood to the gridiron in 2025 with new creative featuring Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. The brand’s first-ever NFL athlete partner known for his humble confidence, stoicism and unshakeable sense of self joins a roster of ambassadors who champion authenticity and individuality in their own way.

“Jalen shows up as his true self at all times, which is the main check-box for us when pursuing talent,” said A.P. Chaney, senior creative director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola North America. “His leadership and refusal to conform and cave to pressure makes him a perfect fit for Obey Your Thirst.”

In the spot titled 'Success Hurts', overbearing reporter Thirsten A. Sip badgers Hurts with offbeat, intrusive and often irrelevant questions at a press conference, on the red carpet, at a restaurant, and even at the tailor. The star stays cool and composed despite the barrage, refusing to let the noise distract his path.

“Jalen never claps back to the pressure,” said Chris Keyes, creative director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola North America. “He has this quiet confidence that helps him rise above and continue to work hard to achieve greatness, with no shortcut.”

A.P. added, “We wanted to have a real conversation about the micro- and macro-aggression Black and Brown athletes and civilians face, which we think is an important to tell. Even at the height of his game, Jalen still faces heightened scrutiny and pressure to prove his worth.”

Obey Your Thirst debuted in 1994, when conventional advertising often talked down to youth. By issuing a call to action for consumers to trust their instincts, follow their passions and fully own their individuality, Sprite made its mark as a counterculture cultural icon. The 2024 comeback brought the same empowering mantra to a new generation, paying homage to Sprite’s legacy through the lens of the current cultural landscape with creative featuring NBA star Anthony Edwards and American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson.

The campaign’s bold invitation to challenge the status quo continues to resonate with younger generations, who are told what they should do, who to be and how to act. Sprite continues to weave nuance and complexity into the modernized Obey message by dialling up the contrasting, but complementary, personas of the primary athletes at the centre of the creative.

“There’s a yin and a yang with Jalen and Anthony. They’re very different, which is exciting because we're able to show the fully spectrum of the Obey Your Thirst spirit in a way we haven't done before,” said A.P. “Jalen is a man of few words, and AE is loved by many for his outspoken swagger. Fans who for whatever reason don’t didn't see themselves in AE might see themselves in Jalen through this spot.”

Sprite fans can catch 'Success Hurts' on linear TV, social media, online video channels and streaming platforms, with more content on the way via the brand’s multi-year partnership with Hurts.