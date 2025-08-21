Untamed Unveils 2025 Hunting Industry Insights Report

​Untamed, the outdoor industry’s leading integrated marketing agency, has released its latest study: ‘2025 Hunting Industry Insights’, a comprehensive look into the values, habits, and motivations of US hunters.

The findings? Hunters are no longer one-dimensional. They’re tech-aware but tradition-rooted. They want performance but not at the cost of principle. And they’ll pay more for gear that honours heritage.

“This is a community that thinks deeply about its gear, its ethics, and its legacy,” said Scott Brandon, CEO at Untamed. “Winning brands will bridge tradition and tech, not force hunters to choose.”

Highlights Include:

88% would pay more for brands that honour tradition

47% trust everyday influencers more than industry pros

49.7% intentionally go without tech to preserve the experience

YouTube dominates decision-making

The study, based on insights from 300 avid hunters across the US, provides actionable marketing takeaways for brands that want to go beyond trends and build real, lasting loyalty.



Download the full report here.