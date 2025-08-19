Raymarine and Untamed Spotlight Grit of Saltwater Fishing With 'Earn Your Strikes'

Charleston-based outdoor agency Untamed has reeled in saltwater anglers with 'Earn Your Strikes,' a creative campaign built to strengthen awareness across the fishing sector, establish a deeper connection with consumers and position Raymarine as a trusted partner with consumers and resellers.

The campaign embraces findings from qualitative research with serious saltwater anglers, which revealed that life on the water includes hardship and near‑misses as well as highlights. Unlike many marine brands that only focus on trophy fish and blue-sky days, 'Earn Your Strikes' highlights the unglamorous realities of fishing: the storms, the near-misses and the long hours that shape true passion for the sport. Every frame brings the grit and resilience of real anglers to life.

Raymarine, trusted by the U.S. Coast Guard, draws on its heritage of reliability in this campaign. The visuals and storytelling challenge the status quo while reflecting the unwavering passion of the saltwater fishing community. By delivering compelling content, the campaign is designed to draw consumers in—sparking engagement that ultimately drives the collection of marketing-qualified leads.

“Seasoned fishermen chase the chaos,” said Cary Murphy, chief strategy officer at Untamed. “We talked to 150 anglers, and they all said, 'If you’re waiting for perfect, you’re not built for this.' We leaned into that hard. This campaign doesn’t sugar coat it. No one's riding off into the sunset. Just brutal mornings and angry waves with the Raymarine gear that's built for nature's worst. No wonder the Coast Guard counts on it."

The work includes two :30s, twelve :15s, one :60, static banners, social videos, a trade show display, HTML emails, social posts, regional TV, print, and web banners. Distribution will span outlets including Saltwater Sportsman, Sport Fishing, Marlin, Marine Electronics Journal, and additional trade and consumer outlets, as well as various social channels across the U.S.

