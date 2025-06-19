‘Vaseline Verified’ Wins Grand Prix

On the third day of the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ogilvy demonstrated its strength in social and influencer marketing as ‘Vaseline Verified,’ created by Ogilvy Singapore with support from Ogilvy UK and Ogilvy South Africa, earned the Social & Creator Grand Prix as well as a Gold Lion for Media. This marks the second consecutive year that Ogilvy has been awarded the top prize in the category. Ogilvy's global creative network further expanded its impressive haul at the Festival, adding six Gold, eight Silver, and nine Bronze awards, bringing their total to 67 Lions thus far.

‘Vaseline Verified’ ingeniously transformed viral user-generated hacks into scientifically validated truths, showcasing Vaseline Jelly's boundless versatility. Recognising over 6,000 organic social media posts, Vaseline tested community-sourced tips—from beauty tricks to practical solutions—in playful lab-style videos. Successful hacks earn the ‘Vaseline Verified’ seal, while myths are debunked, reinforcing authenticity and empowering consumers with dermatologist-approved applications. This clever approach celebrates community ingenuity and solidifies Vaseline's status as the ‘Wonder Jelly,’ proving its enduring relevance.

​Nicolas Courant, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Singapore said, "To secure our second consecutive Grand Prix this time in Social & Creator with ‘Vaseline Verified' is a powerful statement about the future of brand building. It proves that truly listening to and validating consumer ingenuity – creates undeniable impact and authentic connection, amplified."

A selection of Ogilvy’s Cannes contenders can be viewed on Ogilvy.com and on the agency’s social media channels.

