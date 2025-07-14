VML Canada Establishes Dedicated Business Affairs Department

​VML Canada has unveiled a significant strategic move within the Canadian advertising landscape: the official launch of a dedicated Business Affairs department. This pioneering initiative, a rarity among Canadian agencies, underscores VML Canada's commitment to evolving its operational framework to meet the increasing complexities of modern marketing production.

The new department will centralise critical functions such as talent negotiations, usage rights, legal contracts, union compliance, licensing, risk management, and budget implications. Historically, these responsibilities have largely fallen to producers, a model VML Canada recognises as no longer sustainable given the rapid evolution of content creation, tighter timelines, and the emerging challenges posed by AI-generated content.

"At VML Canada, we are constantly looking to lead, not just keep pace with, industry evolution," said Steve Emmens, SVP head of production, VML Canada. "Establishing a formal Business Affairs department is a proactive step to empower our producers to focus on creative excellence and innovation, while ensuring our work is legally sound, compliant, and ethically produced. This is about building a stronger foundation for our clients' campaigns and our teams' success."

To lead this new department, VML Canada has appointed Jolette Samuel as its first-ever director of business affairs. Samuel joins VML Canada from Innocean, bringing a robust background in legal savvy, talent/traffic knowledge, and deep industry insight.

"I am incredibly excited to join VML Canada and build this foundational department from the ground up," said Jolette Samuel. "The agency's foresight in recognising the critical need for specialised Business Affairs expertise is truly commendable. I look forward to partnering with our creative and production teams to navigate the evolving landscape of rights, compliance, and ethical considerations, ensuring our groundbreaking work moves forward confidently and securely."

This strategic launch coincides with the retirement of Jean Parks, VML Canada's longtime director of talent and traffic, whose legacy of diligence and wisdom has been instrumental to the agency. Her departure makes way for this new, specialised structure designed for the future.

VML Canada believes this investment in Business Affairs will not only enhance its internal operations and client service but also set a new standard for best practices within the Canadian agency sector, particularly as the industry grapples with the implications of AI and increasingly complex regulatory environments.

