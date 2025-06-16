senckađ
news
Group745

Cannes Lions 2025: Canadian Winners

16/06/2025
LBB's Jordan Won Neufeldt tracks all the Canadian Cannes Lion winners for 2025

On day one of the festival, Canada’s best and brightest have brought home a combined total of six lions across the Health & Wellness and Outdoor categories.

Stay tuned this week as LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt puts all the critical information in one spot, including credits, to track the winners – be they Bronze, Silver, Gold or Grand Prix – as they happen.


Cannes Lions 2025 Health & Wellness Winners


Gold Lion and Bronze Lion - The Count
FCB Toronto and SickKids Foundation




Bronze Lion - The Trial (Film)
Klick Health and All* In Action Fund




Cannes Lions 2025 Outdoor Winners


Silver Lion - Balikbayan Magic
VML Canada and Coca-Cola




Bronze Lion - Trollboards
Courage and Skyscanner




Bronze Lion - See My Name
Rethink and Molson Coors




