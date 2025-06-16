Cannes Lions 2025: Canadian Winners

On day one of the festival, Canada’s best and brightest have brought home a combined total of six lions across the Health & Wellness and Outdoor categories.
Stay tuned this week as LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt puts all the critical information in one spot, including credits, to track the winners – be they Bronze, Silver, Gold or Grand Prix – as they happen.
Cannes Lions 2025 Health & Wellness Winners
Gold Lion and Bronze Lion - The Count
FCB Toronto and SickKids Foundation
Bronze Lion - The Trial (Film)
Klick Health and All* In Action Fund
Cannes Lions 2025 Outdoor Winners
Silver Lion - Balikbayan Magic
VML Canada and Coca-Cola
Bronze Lion - Trollboards
Courage and Skyscanner
Bronze Lion - See My Name
Rethink and Molson Coors