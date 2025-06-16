Cannes Lions 2025: Canadian Winners

On day one of the festival, Canada’s best and brightest have brought home a combined total of six lions across the Health & Wellness and Outdoor categories.



Cannes Lions 2025 Health & Wellness Winners







Gold Lion and Bronze Lion - The Count

FCB Toronto and SickKids Foundation









Bronze Lion - The Trial (Film)

Klick Health and All* In Action Fund









Cannes Lions 2025 Outdoor Winners







Silver Lion - Balikbayan Magic

VML Canada and Coca-Cola









Bronze Lion - Trollboards

Courage and Skyscanner









Bronze Lion - See My Name

Rethink and Molson Coors







