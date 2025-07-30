Volkswagen Canada Rewards Pop Culture Fans Who Spot VW Screen Cameos

Think you spotted a Volkswagen in a major Hollywood blockbuster, in a classic teen show, or even on today’s biggest streaming service? Chances are you have! Over the past 70 years, Volkswagen vehicles have had more film and television roles than you can imagine.



So, to celebrate becoming the Official Automotive Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival - Volkswagen and VML Canada launched Buzzcodes campaign - turning every one of its on-screen appearances into a game that rewards pop culture fans.

The licence plate number on every Volkswagen in a film or TV show is now a code that can unlock VW swag. To play, fans simply post a #Buzzcode (license plate number) on social media, along with where they found it. The first person to find each code unlocks fun VW swag (while supplies last). Plus, everyone who plays has a chance to win a VIP TIFF Opening Night Experience, which includes a walk down the TIFF red carpet, two tickets to the festival premiere, and entry to the star-studded after-party.

As part of the campaign, Volkswagen is posting several #Buzzcode clues on social each week leading up to the Toronto International Film Festival.



The campaign is running on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, and X until the end of August and is featured prominently at the TIFF Lightbox with both digital boards and in-theatre ads.

