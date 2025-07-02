Universal Pictures Sets Amanda Holden ‘Dino-Mite’ Challenge as ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Roars Into Cinemas

Universal Pictures has teamed up with Global, the Media and Entertainment group, to promote the release of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ - the action-packed new cinematic event in the iconic Jurassic franchise.

To mark the launch, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden has taken on a Jurassic-sized challenge and abseiled down a 30-storey building in London while reciting as many dinosaur names as she can remember.

In the lead up, Heart listeners were invited to predict how many dinosaur species Holden could remember for a chance to win an experience for four at a dinosaur-themed adventure park of their choice in the UK. The prize also includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast in a 4* hotel.

Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ takes viewers to the most dangerous place on Earth: a forbidden island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst dinosaurs that were left behind. There, a covert extraction team will come face-to face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Amanda’s daring stunt echoes a nail-biting scene where the film’s heroes are forced to abseil down a crumbling research tower to escape a rampaging Quetzalcoatlus that is decidedly unhappy to have found them in her nest … with her eggs. The stunt also highlights the debut of some new dinosaur species in the film, alongside old favourites including the cunning Velociraptor and, of course, the mighty T. rex.

