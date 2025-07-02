senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Universal Pictures Sets Amanda Holden ‘Dino-Mite’ Challenge as ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Roars Into Cinemas

02/07/2025
18
Share
Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden has taken on a Jurassic-sized challenge and abseiled down a 30-storey building in London while reciting as many dinosaur names as she can remember

Universal Pictures has teamed up with Global, the Media and Entertainment group, to promote the release of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ - the action-packed new cinematic event in the iconic Jurassic franchise.

To mark the launch, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden has taken on a Jurassic-sized challenge and abseiled down a 30-storey building in London while reciting as many dinosaur names as she can remember.

In the lead up, Heart listeners were invited to predict how many dinosaur species Holden could remember for a chance to win an experience for four at a dinosaur-themed adventure park of their choice in the UK. The prize also includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast in a 4* hotel.

Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ takes viewers to the most dangerous place on Earth: a forbidden island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst dinosaurs that were left behind. There, a covert extraction team will come face-to face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Amanda’s daring stunt echoes a nail-biting scene where the film’s heroes are forced to abseil down a crumbling research tower to escape a rampaging Quetzalcoatlus that is decidedly unhappy to have found them in her nest … with her eggs. The stunt also highlights the debut of some new dinosaur species in the film, alongside old favourites including the cunning Velociraptor and, of course, the mighty T. rex.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Global
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Global
Radio X Oasis is here!
Radio X
26/06/2025
Take Bank Holidays to New Heights
Thatchers Haze
27/05/2025
Oasis Radio
Radio X
15/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1