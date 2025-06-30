Global Announced as Official Promotional Partner for McLaren Racing Live: London

​Global, the media and entertainment group, is the Official Promotional Partner for McLaren Racing Live: London, a dynamic two-day fan experience on 2–3 July 2025. The free event brings the energy and exhilaration of motor racing to fans in the heart of London, ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Branding for Global Player, Global’s entertainment and podcast app, will be visible throughout the event. The app will also host interviews on stage with McLaren Racing talent and a curated F1 podcast collection.

Presenters from Global’s radio stations, including Heart’s Pandora and Dan O’Connell from Radio X, will host segments on the main stage at McLaren Racing Live: London, which will also feature an exclusive DJ set from Capital’s Will Manning. A special live recording of the award-winning The Sports Agents podcast will also take place with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown on Thursday.

As part of the collaboration, McLaren will ‘paint the town papaya’, deploying a fleet of London buses wrapped in the team's signature colour, building anticipation for the event.

Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer, McLaren Racing, said, “We absolutely cannot wait to paint Trafalgar Square Papaya with McLaren Racing Live: London. Never Stop Racing is all about bringing our fans closer to the team beyond the track together with the support from our incredible partners. It will be an unforgettable experience, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone as we get ready for our home race at Silverstone.”

Mike Gordon, Global’s chief commercial officer, said, “We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of McLaren Racing Live to our audiences across the country. This collaboration helps connect audiences at scale to the unique energy of race week, while giving fans an up-close, immersive experience in the heart of London. From our presenters on stage to a live DJ set, and exclusive podcast content to the eye-catching wrapped buses, this is Global at its best, powering the unforgettable cultural moments our audiences love.”

