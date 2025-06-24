Nerds Teams up with Capital for Summer-Long Partnership

Nerds, the beloved Ferrara confectionery brand with a cult celebrity following including Kylie Jenner, has launched a brand-new marketing campaign in partnership with Global, the Media & Entertainment group and dentsu Media Agency, Carat UK.



The campaign brings together one of America’s iconic candy brands and Capital, the UK’s no.1 hit music brand, to treat fans across the nation and promote the newly launched Nerds Gummy Clusters.



The fun kicked-off last weekend at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the UK’s biggest summer party, where some of the world’s hottest artists performed to 80,000 people at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.



Before the event, Nerds created a multi-sensory candy-coated experience for fans on Olympic Way. From vibrant branding, to a pick ‘n’ mix candy wall, a giant ball pit inspired by Gummy Clusters, and a photo opportunity with a giant Gummy Monster, Nerds greeted thousands of fans as they made their way to the stadium.

Once inside, even more surprises and VIP experiences were unveiled. The brand created a Nerds Glam Station offering pink and blue hair braiding and glitter, as well as a Nitrogen Ice Cream station with a selection of Gummy Cluster toppings.



As part of the event sponsorship, Capital presenter Jimmy Hill challenged US artist Dasha to a UK vs. US challenge for the radio brand’s Instagram. In addition, the Gummy Monster entertained the crowd throughout the venue over the course of the day, and Nerds hosted a sing-along and dance moment during the show.



Beyond the Ball, promotions on Capital - both on air and online - will run throughout the summer months and listeners will have the chance to win amazing prizes - from gig tickets with friends, to high-end tech like Beats headphones.



And that’s not all, there will be competitions in supermarkets across the UK too, offering shoppers chances to win tickets to Capital Dance Live in Ibiza, a European city break, and a trip to New York!



“This is an iconic partnership celebrating the evolution of the Nerds brand as we bring the confectionery brand to the UK,” says Alicia Afza, marketing manager at Nerds. “Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is a staple for music fans of all ages from across the UK and we’re so excited that Nerds will continue to be a part of their summer experience.”



​Mickelle Roberts, director of branded entertainment at Global said, “We love working with advertising partners to help bring them into our world of entertainment and create unforgettable experiences. The team at Nerds and Carat have allowed us to have so much fun with this campaign and Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard provided the perfect stage to showcase their vibrant, playful personality. I can’t wait to see the rest of the activity come to life over the next few months on Capital.”



Sophie Degerlund, project manager - entertainment from Carat UK, added, "We set out to deliver a one-of-a-kind Nerds experience to ‘unleash the senses’ of the Capital’s Summertime Ball audience - captivating guests with a vibrant exterior activation plus exciting moments inside the stadium and during the show. It all came together through bold creativity, thoughtful design, and outstanding teamwork. This experience wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and collaboration of every partner involved."

