Radio X Unveils Animated Tribute to Celebrate Oasis' Iconic Comeback

Following the announcement of Oasis’ long-awaited comeback, Radio X launched Radio X Oasis, a brand-new station dedicated entirely to the music and legacy of one of Britain’s most iconic bands. Now, in collaboration with Oasis’s management, Radio X has created a unique animated asset that brings the band’s most iconic album and single covers to life like never before - the perfect partner for fans to share on social media and celebrate this moment in music history.

The artwork reimagines Oasis’s visual history in motion, offering fans a nostalgic and yet fresh perspective. The first version debuted on social media platforms to coincide with the station launch, sparking huge excitement across fan communities. And now, a newly expanded version, featuring even more album and single covers, has been released in the lead up to the band’s first comeback gig; building anticipation for what’s set to be a monumental return.

The creative runs across Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Global Player and features motifs, such as a white Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, a red Vespa-style scooter and a globe, which all feature across iconic and recognisable Oasis album and single covers, from Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? to Songbird and The Importance of Being Idle. An accompanying soundtrack includes excerpts from many of the band’s famous hits.

Radio X is also bringing this animated artwork to physical retail spaces, with visuals set to feature on screens throughout the official Oasis Live ’25 Fan Stores launching nationwide. These immersive pop-up locations will give fans a one-of-a-kind experience ahead of the band’s live return, with the Radio X visuals adding an atmospheric layer that celebrates the band’s iconic legacy through motion and music.

Radio X’s creative and marketing team collaborated with award-winning animation studio Dog and Rabbit to create the animation.

