Unilever’s Queenie Ou on “Messy” Human Work and Cultural Relevancy

Unilever’s senior global brand manager, Queenie Ou, has spent nearly a decade bringing cultural insight, new perspectives, and expressive ideas to personal care brands. Whether rebranding or leading teams across markets, she’s consistently championed work that feels human and creatively ambitious.

Her achievements have seen her selected as one of just 10 global recipients of the Jodi Harris Scholarship at Cannes Lions this year, an exclusive programme that recognises individuals shaping the future of brand storytelling and leading with creativity.

In this conversation with LBB’s Sunna Coleman, Queenie reflects on her creative upbringing, her biggest Cannes Lions takeaways, and how brands need to stay relevant to culture.





LBB> Congratulations on receiving the Jodi Harris scholarship! What does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally?

Queenie> Honestly, I’m just really grateful. Personally, it feels like a quiet little nudge to keep going. Professionally, it’s a reminder that the way I show up – curious, ambitious, a bit messy sometimes – is being seen and valued.





LBB> What were your biggest takeaways from this year’s Cannes Lions? What will you implement in your role as senior brand manager?

Queenie> AI isn’t killing creativity – it’s changing it. The best work I saw leaned into being human: messy, clever, emotional, and punk. That kind of work still shines, even when AI is involved.

Also, I loved seeing how strong creative ideas can drive both brand love and conversion. Campaigns such as Ziploc ‘Preserved Promos’, which won the Grand Prix for Creative Commerce, or ‘Haaland Payback Time’ for Supercell Clash of Clans, which took home the Grand Prix in Entertainment Lions for Sport, reminded me that smart ideas allow for both heart and business impact.





LBB> What impact do you feel events like Cannes Lions have on the global marketing industry, especially for emerging talent?

Queenie> It’s a jolt of perspective. You get to see the best of the best from around the world, and it resets your creative compass. For newer folks, it can be super inspiring to see what’s possible – and to realise that impactful, world-class work can come from anywhere.





LBB> You’ve spent nine years building your career in the personal care category. What initially drew you to this industry, and what continues to excite you about it?

Queenie> I’ve always loved being creative – for example, I used to draw a lot as a kid – and marketing felt like the right mix of creativity and business. The personal care category was where I landed, and I’ve stayed because it’s constantly evolving. Beauty, wellness, packaging, communications – they all shift so quickly. I also secretly love that part of my job is keeping up with TikTok trends!





LBB> You’ve worked across various markets in Asia, including a three-year stint in Myanmar. What have these experiences taught you about navigating different consumer needs and cultures?

Queenie> People are different, but the needs underneath are often the same – confidence, self-care, or identity. What changes is how people express those things.

In Myanmar, I worked in skincare and focused on key moments – like when a young woman moves out of her parents’ home to attend university and starts making her own beauty choices for the first time. Now that I’m in oral care, working on Closeup, I’m seeing a similar thing with Gen Z using toothpaste as a way to express their vibe.





LBB> Singapore’s position as a global hub gives you access to diverse markets and perspectives. How has that shaped your approach to leadership, creativity and brand strategy?

Queenie> It’s made me a better listener. I’ve worked with folks from all over (India, Vietnam, Brazil, the United Kingdom) and all the time I’m learning something new about how people think and work. It’s taught me to lead with empathy, stay open to different ways of solving things, and remember that good ideas don’t always look like the ones I would have come up with.





LBB> You recently worked on a rebrand for Closeup that focuses on ‘sensorial delight’. Can you tell us more about this, what it means and why it’s the right move for the future of the brand?

Queenie> We gave Closeup a makeover – it’s more playful, optimistic, and bold. The new look is inspired by the colours and energy of our gel toothpaste, which have always been a part of Closeup’s DNA. We wanted it to feel fresh and expressive again, especially for younger audiences. And in a category that can be pretty clinical, we think being fun and sensorial is a real point of difference.





LBB> As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, where do you see the biggest opportunities for brands to grow and connect with consumers?

Queenie> Staying relevant to culture. The brands making waves are the ones tuned in to what’s happening in the world – not just reacting, but participating. Whether it’s a trend, a movement, or a meme, these moments are opportunities to show up in a way that feels real and timely.





LBB> What piece of advice has stayed with you and continues to guide your work today?

Queenie> Trust your gut. It’ll often whisper things that aren’t popular, but that’s where the interesting stuff lives. I’ve learned to take that instinct, check it with data, and then build a story that helps other people see what I see.