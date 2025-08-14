senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Westpac Makes Carolyn McCann Permanent Chief Executive, Consumer

14/08/2025
13
Share
She was previously acting in the role. Chief growth and marketing officer Michelle Klein joins next month, reports LBB's Brittney Rigby

Westpac has made acting chief executive, consumer Carolyn McCann's role permanent, in the same week it unveiled a new brand platform, 'It takes a little Westpac', which the banking executive said should last a decade.

The appointment follows the hiring of IAG CMO Michelle Klein, who joins next month as chief growth and marketing officer.

Carolyn joined Westpac in 2013 and has been a member of the executive team since 2018. She has been acting in her now-permanent role since May, following the departure of Jason Yetton; previously, she was group executive of customer and corporate services. That role included a remit spanning operations, scams and fraud protection, customer collections and hardship, property resilience, corporate affairs, and marketing.

“Carolyn is an outstanding executive and I’ve seen firsthand her ability to engage and galvanise high-performing teams to deliver results,” Westpac CEO Anthony Miller said.

“Under Carolyn’s leadership, Westpac’s operations teams have dramatically improved customer outcomes, including mortgage processes, where decision times have been reduced from twelve to five days. Scam protection has been significantly upgraded with market leading solutions reducing losses by 40%, and complaints handling processes have been transformed."

The business appointed creative agency BMF in February, ending a 13-year partnership with DDB Sydney. This week's platform launch is the latest in a string of banking category work to roll out this year from Bankwest, ANZ, and CommBank. Biggest competitor Commbank launched 'Doubt Never Did' last month.​

The Westpac CEO added Carolyn will bring "outstanding leadership skills" to the role, and lead "a team of highly experienced retail banking executives as well as our superb employees across the country. Carolyn’s drive, vision and determination will be an asset to the bank in this role.

​“With the right mix of experience, professionalism, teamwork and energy, we now have the team in place to lead Westpac and I’m excited for what we can achieve together.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
The Monthly Cut 004 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
13/08/2025
Market
Salomon
28/07/2025
Underwater
Salomon
28/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1