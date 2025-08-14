Sam Tatam, Beloved Ogilvy Exec, Dies at 39

Behavioural scientist Sam Tatam has passed away aged 39, following a long battle with cancer.

He was the global principal of behavioural science at Ogilvy, where he spent nearly 14 years, first as a brand strategist in Sydney, before founding the Ogilvy Australia behavioural science practice in 2014, aged 28.

​David Fox, who was CEO of Ogilvy Australia and New Zealand at the time, remembered Sam as a fierce talent in the field who will be greatly missed.

“Sam was a rare breed — humble, razor-sharp, with a cheeky sense of humour and an endless supply of big ideas,” David said.

“A devoted family man at heart, he made a mark on the ad industry and on all of us who were lucky enough to know him.

“His vision and creativity shaped something truly special that will live on well beyond his years. His role in helping reshape Ogilvy Australia at a pivotal moment showed that real leadership doesn’t always need the biggest title in the room, it just needs focus, teamwork and a will to win.

“Sam’s time with us was far too short. He leaves behind his beautiful young family along with countless friends and colleagues whose lives he touched deeply. I know everyone from his time at Ogilvy Australia and Ogilvy UK are hurting right now. No words can really fix the feeling of losing Sam.”

Outgoing WPP global CEO Mark Read wrote on David’s post, “I am so sorry to hear this news. I know how much Sam meant to so many people.”

Ogilvy's global CCO Liz Taylor added, "Heartbreaking. Sending condolences to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Also an author, Sam published ‘Evolutionary Ideas’ in 2022 -- the same year he took over as Ogilvy’s behavioural science global principal.

In his final LinkedIn post six days ago, Sam asked his friends and colleagues to record a video for his daughters, Mila and Riley, to help them remember their father because, “sadly, my disease is now progressing quite quickly.”

"As I reflect on life, work, and the people I’ve had the privilege to meet, I have one request,” Sam wrote.

“If we’ve crossed paths – professionally or personally -- digitally or physically … I’d be so grateful if you could record a short video outlining a memory, an impact, a connection, even a time I may have inspired you.

“This isn’t for me -- it’s for my two young daughters, Mila (Mee-lah) and Riley. I want them to grow up with a sense of who their dad was, what he stood for, and the influence he may have had on those around him.

“Your words will mean the world to me -- and one day, to them.”

A flurry of industry executives commented on the post -- which has over 3,600 likes and almost 300 comments at the time of writing -- promising to upload a video.

Longtime Ogilvy AUNZ CEO Sally Kissane, who recently announced she was stepping down after 30 years at the business, wrote she “would love to share with [Sam’s] wonderful girls what an amazing human [he is]. It would be an absolute honour.”

Westpac head of marketing and media, Leigh Bignall, who formerly worked at Ogilvy, added, “I'd love for your girls to always know how fantastic their Dad is.

“Some of the behavioural science things [Sam] taught me I still use everyday.

“Above all, I've always regarded [Sam] as one of the most honest, trustworthy and ethical people I have ever met. [His] strong moral compass is unwavering.

“And, you made a pretty good left to my right when we went as a pigeon pair in fancy dress to the Xmas party.”

​Michelle Singer, the head of brand at TAL, “vividly remember[s] shaking sugar sachets” with Sam during their time working together.

“I’ve always been proud to say I have worked with you -- mostly because you made people in the room feel incredibly valued.”

David added today, “Thank you Sam, for the ideas, the laughter, and the kindness. You will be greatly missed in a world that needs many many more people like Sam Tatam. Godspeed, my friend.”

Those who knew Sam can upload a video for his daughters here.

Sam with Ogilvy UK vice chair Rory Sutherland and David Fox at the launch of Ogilvy Australia's behavioural science practice.

