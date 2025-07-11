senckađ
Underhill's Zen Pace Captures Whitney Peak Behind the Scenes for Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan

Shot by cinematographer Peter Pascucci, the piece is visually striking, where light, motion, and mood move together in sync

Underhill director Zen Pace brings a fresh and intimate perspective to a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Whitney Peak during her Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan cover shoot, photographed by Quil Lemons. Blending elegant visual storytelling with vibrant spontaneity, the piece offers a dynamic portrait of Peak on and off camera.

The short piece includes a playful yet thoughtful interview with Peak, revealing unexpected glimpses into her life and career. It’s a testament to Zen’s ability to foster genuine connection with talent, creating space for real personality to shine through.

“It was important to quickly build trust with Whitney Peak and make it clear that her being herself, quirky and lovely, was exactly what we were after. There’s never a “right” way to answer the kinds of questions magazines tend to ask, but luckily, Whitney has an infectious attitude and was a total delight. So, we got a lot with a little. The photographer was Quil Lemons who I’ve adored for some time. I didn’t want to interrupt his rhythm, so we carved out just two minutes between takes to grab B-roll with Whitney, and then had about five minutes to film the interview. It was fast, intuitive work.” said Zen.

Shot by cinematographer Peter Pascucci, the piece is visually striking, where light, motion, and mood move together in sync. The camera floats effortlessly through the space, reflecting the soft naturalism and lightness of the shoot itself.

“I wanted the interview to have a sense of movement, so I brought in a Steadicam operator and incorporated mylar …..yes, inspired by Blade Runner. I’ve always loved organic effects that replicate natural elements. Using a water-like effect, the mylar created this stunning, ethereal texture that gave the interview a dimensionality it wouldn’t have had otherwise.” said Zen.

The result is a behind-the-scenes piece that feels intentional, elevated, intimate, and full of joy.

