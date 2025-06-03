Underhill Welcomes Sofia Cristina Alvarez to Director Roster

​Underhill has officially signed director Sofia Cristina Alvarez to its growing roster. Known for her emotionally honest work shaped by a background in dance and performance, Sofia brings a layered and lyrical sensibility to Underhill’s director lineup.

Sofia’s background in filmmaking came from a unique perspective, “Growing up in a small town in South Florida, filmmaking never felt like a real option for my future. But I couldn’t ignore the desire to create. The traditional school environment wasn’t where my creativity thrived, so the art community in my town (mostly theatre and dance) became my outlet.”

Sofia’s approach to directing is deeply rooted in collaboration, rhythm, and emotion. “I grew up dancing, and that same rhythm lives in how I shoot, how I edit, how I find emotion through movement,” she explained. Her work is grounded in real people, intimate relationships, and the soft tension that exists in everyday life.

“I like to live somewhere between the abstract and the real,” Sofia said. “I want the audience to feel close to my characters, like they’ve stepped into a memory or a moment that could’ve been their own.”

That emotional closeness is a throughline in her work, whether she’s directing commercials, music videos, or narrative shorts. Her voice as a director is grounded in specificity, and the trust that allows personal stories to resonate universally.

“We were immediately drawn to the combination of human storytelling and movement within Sofia’s work. It’s something that has always resonated with the style of work Underhill has created over the last decade and we’re so excited to move into the future alongside Sofia,” said Matt Seger, co-founder of Underhill.

