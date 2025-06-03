senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Underhill Welcomes Sofia Cristina Alvarez to Director Roster

03/06/2025
61
Share
Sofia Cristina Alvarez has created campaigns for brands like Bose, Service Credit Union, Uniform Advantage, Klar, and more

Underhill has officially signed director Sofia Cristina Alvarez to its growing roster. Known for her emotionally honest work shaped by a background in dance and performance, Sofia brings a layered and lyrical sensibility to Underhill’s director lineup.

Sofia’s background in filmmaking came from a unique perspective, “Growing up in a small town in South Florida, filmmaking never felt like a real option for my future. But I couldn’t ignore the desire to create. The traditional school environment wasn’t where my creativity thrived, so the art community in my town (mostly theatre and dance) became my outlet.”

Sofia’s approach to directing is deeply rooted in collaboration, rhythm, and emotion. “I grew up dancing, and that same rhythm lives in how I shoot, how I edit, how I find emotion through movement,” she explained. Her work is grounded in real people, intimate relationships, and the soft tension that exists in everyday life.

“I like to live somewhere between the abstract and the real,” Sofia said. “I want the audience to feel close to my characters, like they’ve stepped into a memory or a moment that could’ve been their own.”

That emotional closeness is a throughline in her work, whether she’s directing commercials, music videos, or narrative shorts. Her voice as a director is grounded in specificity, and the trust that allows personal stories to resonate universally.

“We were immediately drawn to the combination of human storytelling and movement within Sofia’s work. It’s something that has always resonated with the style of work Underhill has created over the last decade and we’re so excited to move into the future alongside Sofia,” said Matt Seger, co-founder of Underhill.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Underhill
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Underhill
Atlanta
Nike x MLB World Series
19/05/2025
Save The Music
AMAZON MUSIC
19/05/2025
Higher Ground
Fitbit x Vogue
19/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1