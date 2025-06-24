Underhill Signs Director Chris Grosso

​Underhill has signed director Chris Grosso to its growing roster. Known for his distinct blend of comedy, food, and real people storytelling, Grosso brings a dynamic and original voice to the company’s roster.



Chris is best known for creating and directing the cult hit series F*ck, That’s Delicious featuring Action Bronson. He also founded Munchies, helping to shape the way food content is produced and consumed across media. In addition to his television work, he has directed campaigns for brands including Oatly, Ragú, Nike SB, Walmart, and Gozney, where his style combines visual adaptability with narrative clarity. His work spans documentary, branded content, and commercial campaigns, often spotlighting characters and communities with sincerity and wit.



With the signing of Chris, Underhill continues to expand its roster with directors whose work is both creatively ambitious and culturally impactful.

