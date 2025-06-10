senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Underhill Signs Someday to Director Roster

10/06/2025
46
Share
Someday have worked with clients such as Hilton, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Spotify, Amazon Music, and The Weeknd

Underhill has officially signed Someday, the directing duo of Matt Seger and Dexter Brierley, to its director roster.

Someday has built a reputation over the past decade for crafting refined yet emotionally resonant work across the commercial and branded space, focusing on travel, music, art, and documentary. Their experience spans campaigns for clients such as Hilton, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Spotify, Amazon Music, and The Weeknd, with a distinct ability to move between real people storytelling and stylized commercial execution.

Known for their collaborative approach and intuitive shorthand on set, Matt and Dexter bring a creative vision rooted in trust, empathy, and lived experience. Their recent work includes Chase Sapphire Reserve's ‘Seoul is in the Details’ campaign featuring designer Yoon Ahn, and Hilton's ‘Hilton for Business’ campaign. They have become a go-to for global brands seeking a premium, yet grounded visual voice.

With the addition of Someday, Underhill strengthens its commitment to human-centered storytelling and culturally driven content.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Underhill
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Underhill
Atlanta
Nike x MLB World Series
19/05/2025
Save The Music
AMAZON MUSIC
19/05/2025
Higher Ground
Fitbit x Vogue
19/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1