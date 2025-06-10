Underhill Signs Someday to Director Roster

​Underhill has officially signed Someday, the directing duo of Matt Seger and Dexter Brierley, to its director roster.

Someday has built a reputation over the past decade for crafting refined yet emotionally resonant work across the commercial and branded space, focusing on travel, music, art, and documentary. Their experience spans campaigns for clients such as Hilton, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Spotify, Amazon Music, and The Weeknd, with a distinct ability to move between real people storytelling and stylized commercial execution.

Known for their collaborative approach and intuitive shorthand on set, Matt and Dexter bring a creative vision rooted in trust, empathy, and lived experience. Their recent work includes Chase Sapphire Reserve's ‘Seoul is in the Details’ campaign featuring designer Yoon Ahn, and Hilton's ‘Hilton for Business’ campaign. They have become a go-to for global brands seeking a premium, yet grounded visual voice.

With the addition of Someday, Underhill strengthens its commitment to human-centered storytelling and culturally driven content.

