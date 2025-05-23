Underhill Welcomes Director Zen Pace

​Underhill, a Brooklyn-based creative production company founded by Matt Seger and Dexter Brierley in 2014, has officially welcomed acclaimed director Zen Pace to its directors roster. Zen’s directorial voice, characterized by profound humanity, emotional clarity, and aesthetic sophistication, brings a distinct edge to Underhill’s creative offerings.

Originally from Flint, Michigan, Zen Pace brings a background rich in storytelling and emotional precision, shaped by experiences in art, and mental health advocacy.

“Growing up in Flint gave me a deep respect for complexity. I’m drawn to contradictions, to the spaces where things aren’t easily defined. In commercial work, it’s easy to fall in love with aesthetics, but I’m always chasing something more, images that are beautiful but rooted in feeling. I like the idea of finding humanity in the shadows. How high can we go in the dark?” said Zen Pace.

Zen's recent successes, notably their innovative Samsung “Uncrush” campaign—which garnered multiple Clio and Pencil awards—and heartfelt work for Children’s Aid, underscore their diverse storytelling capabilities. Their career highlights span commercial and narrative acclaim, earning recognition from Ad Age, Webby Awards, and The One Show.

Zen’s decision to sign with Underhill stems from a shared passion for authentic storytelling and meaningful creative expression. In Zen's own words:

“You know that feeling when someone looks you in the eye and you feel a little fire in your stomach? That’s the feeling I had recently when Matt, Dexter, and Alex (Underhill Partners) sat with me. They are big-hearted guys with killer taste and have a deep need to always be better than the previous day. I relate to that feeling. It’s the feeling of an underdog."

“Zen brings a diverse palette and a fine brush to their art. At a time when so much work can feel derivative of other pieces that came before - I am always struck by Zen’s careful approach to subject matter and their fearlessness in pushing creative boundaries. This commitment to craft is at the core of Underhill’s creative ethos and Zen is the personification of this commitment” said Alex Max, executive producer and partner.

“The range of Zen’s portfolio is a testament to their infectious creative curiosity, which we felt instantly upon meeting them,” said Dexter Brierley, co-founder of Underhill. “Their delicate and visceral approach to storytelling felt like such a perfect match for the Underhill roster.”

