Uber Eats Gives the British Meal Deal a Gourmet Makeover

In a bold new play for lunchtime loyalty, Uber Eats has reimagined the British meal deal—with lobster, tomato crisps, and a 10-foot-tall delivery bag.

Extending its new 'When You’ve Done Enough' platform, which recognises the achievements - big or small - that warrant taking a moment of downtime, Uber Eats has launched the Sandwich Studio, a one-day pop-up experience in London’s Potters Field, followed by a delivery-only offering in Manchester and Liverpool. With the London pop-up housed inside a giant, Uber Eats-branded delivery bag, the Studio offers a tongue-in-cheek luxury twist on Britain’s most iconic lunch staple.

From 15–18 July, workers in London, Manchester and Liverpool can tuck into gourmet creations by Michelin-acclaimed chefs Jack Croft and Will Murray (Fallow, FOWL, Roe), with each sandwich priced at a nostalgic £3. For Uber One members visiting the London Sandwich Studio, it's just £2—with all proceeds from London, Manchester, and Liverpool activations donated to City Harvest.

This activation blends experiential marketing, celebrity culinary partnership, and social good—an evolution of Uber Eats’ strategy to surprise and delight consumers in their everyday routines.

Will Hooker, head of marketing at Uber Eats UK commented, “With When You’ve Done Enough, we’re recognising the everyday little wins that warrant taking a moment of downtime in celebration. The Sandwich Studio brings that to life, turning the lunch hour habit into something fun, restorative and unmistakably Uber Eats.”

“The meal deal is a British classic,” said Will Murray, co-head chef at Fallow. “We’re not replacing it—we’re remixing it, with big flavours, fun presentation, and a nod to nostalgia.”



The full menu includes:

Coronation Lobster

Rotisserie Chicken & Ssamjang

Cheese & Honion

The VLT

The Sandwich Studio lands in London’s Potters Field today between 12–3pm with every penny going to City Harvest. Can’t make it? The gourmet meal deals hit Manchester and Liverpool via Uber Eats delivery on 17th and 18th July. £3 each—or £2 for Uber One.

