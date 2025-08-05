Pepsi MAX Taps Creator Community for Feel-Good Summer Campaign

​Pepsi MAX has unveiled its exciting new campaign, ‘Bring Out The Flavour’. Created in collaboration with, and starring its thriving community of creators, the Pepsi Pioneers, this marks Pepsi MAX’s first-ever co-created campaign.

At the heart of Pepsi MAX's creative culture lies the Pepsi Pioneers programme, the first creator platform built to revolutionise the brand’s engagement strategy from the inside out. Embodying the spirit of the Pepsi MAX 'Thirsty For More’ platform, the Pioneers are more than just ambassadors; they are co-creators that play a pivotal role in driving brand authenticity and cultural relevance by taking the reins from strategy to execution.

Spotlighting Pepsi MAX's core summer flavour range - Cherry, Lime, and Mango - the 'Bring Out The Flavour' campaign encourages fans to seek out feel-good moments amidst life’s daily pressures. Featuring Pepsi Pioneers, including Emma Johnson, Formz and Luke Vernon, each campaign spot illustrates how these distinct flavours act as a catalyst, shifting the mood and energy of Pepsi MAX’s Pioneers from an '8 to a 10'. Going beyond just looking and tasting great, the feel-good campaign also features the iconic Charli XCX track 'I Don't Care', embodying Pepsi MAX’s audiences’ unapologetic and carefree attitude.

Rolling out from today, 'Bring Out The Flavour' will be activated through a 20-second hero TV spot, nationwide OOH placements, and extensive digital and social media activations, featuring bespoke creator-led content that matches the Pioneers’ personalities.

A bookable experiential activity will also launch in Central London, open from Thursday 11th to Sunday 14th September. Known for their flawless finish and expert nail care, Pepsi MAX are teaming up with the award-winning Townhouse nails to launch the Pepsi MAX Cherry x Townhouse Salon which will transform Townhouse Covent Garden into a cherry dream for a limited time only. Inspired by Pepsi MAX Cherry, guests are invited to book in for the ultimate cherry glow up, including curated manicures, a ‘glow and go’ cherry-infused makeup station, a bespoke drinks bar and cherry-themed giveaways. Across the UK, Townhouse customers and fans can also book the Pepsi MAX Cherry Manicure at any Townhouse Salon from 15th September, with select Townhouse Nail salons in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol and the Covent Garden London salon offering limited amount of free cherry manicures a day.

​Steven Hind, CMO Beverages, UK&I at PepsiCo, added, "The 'Bring Out The Flavour' campaign marks a significant moment for Pepsi MAX. By empowering our Pepsi Pioneers to not only co-create but also star in the campaign, we're not just launching new advertising; we're deepening our authentic connection with our audiences. This campaign is a vibrant celebration of our flavour range and the positive mood shift it brings, encouraging our audience to embody unapologetic enjoyment every day. It's a testament to the power of true collaboration and our belief in the creative energy of our community."

Pepsi MAX invites all aspiring creators to join the Pepsi Pioneers programme and become part of a community that's shaping the future of the brand. People can sign up to be part of the programme via the link in bio on @pepsiuk.

