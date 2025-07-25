Pepsi MAX Backs Lionesses with Bold OOH Campaign for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final

With the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final fast approaching this Sunday, Pepsi MAX, a partner of the tournament, has launched a celebratory out-of-home campaign to rally support for the Lionesses.

To mark this momentous occasion and fuel England's excitement ahead of the final, Pepsi MAX has transformed its 'Thirsty For More' billboards across the UK. These now feature empowering messages like 'Thirsty For The Final Roar', 'Thirsty For Euro Glory', and 'Thirsty To Bring It Home', alongside Lioness superstars and Pepsi MAX ambassadors Lauren James and Leah Williamson.

Steven Hind, CMO beverages, UK&I at PepsiCo commented, “We’re passionate about the growth of the women’s football and showcasing the skill and support of the female game. As a proud partner of the UEFA Euro 2025 tournament, it’s fantastic to witness the excitement ripple across the country as we approach the final. Our latest campaign underscores Pepsi MAX’s ongoing commitment to supporting women’s football. No matter what the outcome on Sunday, it’s been an exhilarating tournament and we're confident it’s been another huge step forward for women's football.”

The brand is dedicated to powering the passion of players and fans, building on the recent announcement of Lauren James and Leah Williamson as part of the global roster of female football talent, which also includes Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Farah Jefry.

