Carlsberg Delivers Dream Match for Walking Football Team

Carlsberg has launched a new integrated campaign built on the powerful consumer insight that Brits effectively set a 'dream deadline' for themselves at just 29 years old. The campaign combines new national research with a high-impact, experiential activation to reinforce the brand's positioning to give people access to more of the best.

Bringing the insights to life, Carlsberg executed a surprise experiential event for the St. Helen’s Walking Football team. An everyday friendly match which was transformed into a professional-level experience, complete with a roaring crowd of supporters. The activation was amplified by the surprise participation of legendary ex-Liverpool player David James and current Liverpool player Gemma Bonner, creating a money-can't-buy moment.

The once in a lifetime experience for St Helen’s Walking Football team is brought to life in an emotive video, which includes the moving moment the team are surprised by the Liverpool players just as they’re about to kick off, along with clips from the players themselves speaking about their unforgettable match experience on the day.

With the campaign strategy being rooted in the research (which surveyed 2,001 adults), results also revealed that a staggering 11 million UK adults feel their childhood dreams have gone unfulfilled. With identified financial limitations, family commitments, and societal pressure as the primary barriers. Crucially for the campaign's execution, the study also revealed that over half (56%) of those aged 55+ believe their ambitions are seen as less important than those of younger generations.

Jessica Stacey, head of access for Carlsberg UK said, “We are on a mission to give access to more of the best. We know that there are football teams up and down the country who turn up every week to play the game they love, and we wanted to celebrate their dedication to the game by giving a game a level of crowd experience that normally only professional players can dream of. We wanted them to feel the excitement, the tension and the sheer adrenaline that comes from a powerful crowd, and we achieved just that.”

Peter Fitzpatrick, St Helen’s Walking Football Club chairman said, “What an absolutely incredible day for the team! Carlsberg gave us an experience none of us will forget anytime soon. To walk out to a roaring crowd, and be surprised by legends like David James and Gemma Bonner, was a truly special moment. It's a powerful reminder that it's never too late to pursue your passions.”

