UNIT Addresses Student Suicide in Psychological Film ‘Contact Hours'

London’s independently-owned boutique creative house, UNIT, wraps up post production colour grade on new short film ‘Contact Hours’ which launches at the end of October through a series of exclusive previews in London.

UNIT colourist Harry Shelton worked with director/producer Harry Richards, best known for his BFI-selected short film SANTI, to create the poignant visual style for the film, a psychological drama about student suicide produced by Headrush Films and Blend Films.

OFFIE-nominated writer Rufus Love wrote the screenplay, having been inspired by a conversation with a university caretaker who resigned after discovering a student who had died by suicide. This tragedy deeply resonated with both Rufus and Harry, who between them knew six students at their university who died by suicide.

‘Contact Hours’ stars Kris Hitchen (Ken Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You” & "Speak No Evil"), George Osborne (“The Pendragon Cycle”) and Ashleigh-Mae Schoburgh-Crooks (“The Lost Land Girl”).

Filming took place at Oaklands College in Hertfordshire, UK at the start of August 2024. In addition to their upcoming London previews, the filmmakers are currently preparing for a film festival run next year, as well as a tour of UK universities.

The short film has been supported by a range of suicide prevention charities and organisations including PAPYRUS, R;pple, ForThe100 and Start The Conversation.

The project was graded from UNIT’s new Fitzrovia-based seven storey studio with an expanded Colour Department including four luxurious grading suites, each equipped with Sony BVM-HX310 monitors, Baselight systems, and Davinci Resolves.

The short film launches with a private screening at Genesis Cinema on 29th October.

Director/producer Harry Richards said, “Throughout the process of development, filming and post-production, I’ve seen how this film has already opened so many positive and hopeful conversations around suicide. As we move towards the film’s release, I hope the film continues to resonate with more students, parents and university communities.”

Screenwriter Rufus Love said, “It has been an absolute privilege to see such a talented and thoughtful crew come together to turn our ideas into art. On a personal level, this project has opened up space to have so many brave and vulnerable conversations. Long may that continue.”

Actor Kris Hitchen said, “An amazing experience and one I will truly treasure. I was actually going to quit acting before Contact Hours came along, but the passion of the cast and crew was infectious, and I probably gave my best ever performance. So I suppose I’ll hang in there a bit longer.”

Actor George Osborne said, “It was an absolute pleasure to put Rufus Love’s beautiful script on screen. Thank you Harry Richards for believing in my ability.”

Actor Ashleigh-Mae Schoburgh-Crooks said, “I’m so grateful to have been a part of this powerful project, and to have worked with the most amazing and caring people.”

UNIT colourist Harry Shelton said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Harry Richards so closely on what is a very meaningful project. After hearing Harry and Rufus’ stories and learning about student suicide, it gave the project even more meaning. The film will hopefully raise awareness and help students across the country.”