The UK Creative Festival Is Back

The UK Creative Festival is returning to sunny Margate on 9–10th July 2025 – and it’s going to be our biggest and boldest event yet.

For everyone who works in the creative industry, (or dreams of joining it), this is the must-attend event of the year. Think two glorious days by the sea, packed with inspiring talks, bold ideas, serious networking, some epic parties – and a good dose of beachside fun too.

But this isn’t just another industry jolly. This is where the real conversations happen – about creativity, culture, and the challenges we all face in our work. For those who are tired of ticking boxes and want to help shape the future of the industry, this is the event to show up to.

🎨The Best of British is back, celebrating the best work of the year from the 2025 Creative Circle Awards shortlist – a proper visual feast of the UK’s top creative output.

🎤 And new for this year: Creative Town Hall joins the line up! A nationwide initiative, (launched with our friends at Global Media), that’s all about big ideas, bold thinking, and storytelling that shapes culture.

✨ And did we mention? This year marks the 80th Creative Circle Awards, and we will be hosting one big party to celebrate! Another highlight of the festival is the free-to-enter Talent Awards, which celebrates rising stars doing incredible things.

Jeremy Green, founder, UK Creative Festival commented, “We want to provide a fun and engaging platform to connect, inspire and showcase the people and talent of the UK Creative industry. Thanks to the support of our partners, Global Media, Sparks and the APA, together with the whole UK creative industry, the UK Creative Festival is growing year on year and 2025 promises to be the most exciting yet, as we unveil a number of new initiatives.”

🎓Looking to break into the industry?

We’ve got you. The heart of our festival is our Creative Careers Fair is totally free to attend and has already helped over 3,500 students and young creatives find their path into the industry. With the help of the Creative Foundation, we’re creating real opportunities – and breaking down the barriers that too often stand in the way of young people today.

💥 And here's the best bit: buying a ticket doesn’t just get you access to the festival – it helps fund all of this important work. From mentorship programmes to education initiatives, you’re directly supporting the next generation of creative talent. Win-win.

🚨 Discounts tickets available for a limited time

Whether you’re a CEO, a CCO, a Creative Director, a student, or someone who just loves creativity – Margate is the place to be this July.

Get your tickets here.

And if you're a young creative looking to attend for free, you can register here.