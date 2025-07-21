senckađ
Trent Williams-Jones Joins After Party Studios as Executive Producer

21/07/2025
Trent brings with him a wealth of experience having executive produced shows including The Rap Game UK, The Big Narstie Show and Race Around Britain with Munya Chawawa

Creative production company After Party Studios has named acclaimed producer Trent Williams-Jones as executive producer, marking a significant step in the studio's continued growth and creative expansion.

Trent brings with him a wealth of experience across digital, television, and branded storytelling, exec producing culturally relevant and award-winning shows including The Rap Game UK (BBC THREE) for Naked, The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4) for Expectation and the BAFTA nominated Race Around Britain with Munya Chawawa (YouTube).

In his new role, Trent will oversee the recently announced Channel 4.0 project Don’t Get Catfished as well as creative development across After Party Studios’ rapidly expanding slate, working closely with head of originals, Jamie Macdonald and Sam Ewen, head of entertainment as well as external partners across original and branded content.

Joshua Barnett, managing director of After Party Studios said, “Trent has been at the forefront of where YouTube meets mainstream, building IP and launching online shows with some of the biggest creators on the planet. He’s also exec produced some incredible series on linear, and has a window into the sports ents space, one of the fastest growing areas for the business. The fact he is also deeply ingrained into the talent world, developing formats with and for some of the biggest talent in the game, has us all very excited. We’re lucky to have him.’’

Trent Williams-Jones says, “I’ve long admired what After Party Studios are doing in the space, creating some of the most exciting, compelling and game-changing content out there. Joining the team at such a pivotal moment is huge and a real opportunity for us to make some magic.”

A former Broadcast Hot Spot and Breakthrough Leader, Trent is passionate about elevating underrepresented voices. He launched his career at Endemol Beyond working with KSi and Sidemen and was also part of global sports media company OTRO where he created premium, digital-first content with footballing icons like Neymar Jr, Paulo Dybala, and Dele Alli.

His addition to After Party Studios signals a bold new chapter for the company as it ramps up production on a raft of original and branded cross-platform projects including a second series of hit Channel 4.0 format Hear Me Out, the recently announced Don’t Get Catfished and Sky Sports docuseries SCENES, which has amassed over 130 million views, with the third season due to kick off next month.

