Asim Chaudhry Is a Wannabe Food Influencer for Burger Brand SoBe

Creative production company After Party Studios has partnered with bold burger brand SoBe to create a riotous, laugh-out-loud funny digital content campaign fronted by Chabuddy G aka comedian and actor Asim Chaudhry.



The campaign, encompassing six pieces of content will roll out across SoBe’s Instagram and TikTok sees Asim, best known for his iconic role as Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing, step into the role of a wannabe influencer at a fast food restaurant.



Clumsily navigating ring lights, green screen and as well as the burger grill, he convinces the restaurant owner he's the star of the show… until real-life foodie influencer Eating With Tod arrives, triggering a hilarious clash with the owner - and a speedy exit from Chabuddy G.

Co-written and directed by Ben Doyle aka RVBBERDUCK, the film pokes fun at influencer culture while celebrating SoBe’s irreverent brand tone and its love of burgers.

​Ben Doyle aka RVBBERDUCK, director and co-founder at After Party Studios, said, "Asim was the perfect comedic foil for this project. Working with him throughout the writing process ensured the chaos and comedy we know grabs attention in the scroll was conveyed and ultimately remained true to the comedic voice the legendary Chabuddy G. It’s unexpected, funny, and most importantly very shareable."



Shannon Butler, head of marketing SoBe Burger, added, “From the start, we didn’t just want to make ads. We wanted to create something that felt like a SoBe show, with Asim Chaudhry, aka Chabuddy G, as our first guest star. His energy, wit, and the timeless appeal of his Chabuddy G character made him the perfect person to help bring this world to life. After Party were incredible collaborators and together we’ve created a five-part series that goes beyond just showcasing our food - it captures the playful spirit that makes SoBe what it is.”



The campaign is now live across SoBe’s owned channels.

