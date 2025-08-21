The Pharcyde, Frank Ocean and Chabuddy G: The Work That Made RVBBERDUCK

RVBBERDUCK, also known as Ben Doyle is a renowned film director and the co-founder of award-winning creative production company After Party Studios. He ideates and creates culturally relevant ads, content and online films that online audiences want to share – be it through clips on socials or memes in a WhatsApp group chat.

Innovating hand in hand with the world’s biggest platforms, brands and talent, his creative work includes break-out campaigns for the likes of Sky, Netflix, Revolut, O2, and Lucozade.

He regularly collaborates with the likes of Munya Chawawa, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Sidemen and Luke Littler and was also behind the global smash feature-length documentary ‘KSI: Can’t Lose’ for Sony Pictures.

Having started out at ad agency BBH London, Ben launched After Party Studios in 2016 after a chance meeting with co-founder and YouTube creator Callux. Their vision was to create content with premium production values that unites the worlds of traditional and digital media, all underpinned by engaging storytelling and good craft – something that remains the same to this day.

He recently sat down with LBB to look back on his days in GCSE media studies, the BTS vlog that changed his life and his work with KSI…





LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that stays with me…

RVBBERDUCK> I remember my GCSE media studies teacher showing me Spike Jonze’s The Pharcyde ‘Drop’ music video, and it set my brain alight. The simplest of concepts, the most compelling of performances, and what a banger of a tune.





LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry…

RVBBERDUCK> At 15, Jamal Edward’s Google Chrome ad appeared on my TV, and nothing was the same again. I remember the BTS vlog he’d made in the BBH offices and posted on SBTV. That single vlog changed the path of my life forever.

Fast forward two years, and I’d managed to get a job in the postroom of BBH. My foot was firmly wedged in the door as I delivered people’s ASOS packages in exchange for a coffee and some insight.





LBB> The creative work that I keep revisiting…

RVBBERDUCK> Nike ‘Nothing Beats a Londoner’… only joking. Frank Ocean’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ zine. I remember seeing a Tumblr post at 1am that simply said the address of Charlotte Street Magazines, so without question (I’m a devout Frank Ocean Kool-Aid drinker), I headed straight over to find they were giving out the zines free of charge. I didn’t unwrap it from the foil at first, considering reselling it. The next morning, I ripped it open and have returned to it almost monthly ever since. A rare glimpse inside the mind of a genius.





LBB> My first professional project…

RVBBERDUCK> I came up making YouTube videos, so I guess technically KSI - ‘Gold Sax Man’ (lol). Though my first legit directing gig happened by accident; I was shooting a documentary about KSI’s transition from YouTuber to boxer in the biggest white collar boxing match of all time, what started off as a glorified YouTube video ended up becoming a feature doc and getting picked up by Sony Pictures - and in the process I became a director - strange new world!





LBB> The piece of work that made me so angry that I vowed to never make anything like that…

RVBBERDUCK> Any piece of work that uses creator talent without referencing the specifics of what makes that creator beloved by their audience, or playing into the lore that surrounds them… you literally might as well set your money on fire.





LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous…

RVBBERDUCK> Mark Molloy’s ‘The Underdogs’ series for Apple. I love when ads go long form and delve into world-building and repeat characters. I’ve fallen in love with his cast of misfits (which makes me sound insane, considering this is an ad) and found myself genuinely invested in the journey to locate someone’s misplaced MacBook. Hearing Mark talk at Ciclope about how this series changed the direction of his reel altogether, and eventually led to him getting to shoot Beverley Hills Cop made me even more envious of this fantastic series of ads.





LBB> The creative project that changed my career…

RVBBERDUCK> The series of 12 films I made for notwoways between 2020 and 2022. My After Party Studios Co-founder and YouTuber Callux started up his trainer brand notwoways in the middle of lockdown. I had nothing much to do at the time, so we started making these little scripted skits to release alongside the trainers, which essentially defined my style of absurd comedy to this day.





LBB> The work that I’m proudest of…

RVBBERDUCK> ‘All Eyes on Revolut’ starring Munya Chawawa. I wrote this script with Munya, and I think it’s the best example of the convergence of digital-meets-mainstream. The idea is so singularly ‘Munya’ and packed with his lore, yet we still manage to land all of Revolut’s sell lines. The reaction in the comments from his fanbase and beyond was overwhelmingly positive, which is very unusual for an ad. A lot of credit goes to the team at Revolut, who really understood the value of letting Munya be his whole self, and to Munya for nailing his role as every single character in the film.





LBB> I was involved in this, and it makes me cringe…

RVBBERDUCK> I have a strict policy of saying no to any project I think might become internet landfill, mainly because if one of the YouTubers I came up alongside sees something mid, my reputation is in the bin.





LBB> The recent project I was involved in that excited me the most…

RVBBERDUCK> O2’s ‘PR Guru’ series starring Chabuddy G and the Red Roses. Hot on the heels of our SoBe branded mockumentary series, I had the pleasure of reuniting with the genius mind of Asim Chaudhry to write and direct a series of five skits to promote the England Women’s Rugby Team ahead of the WRWC, starting this Friday.

It’s always a dream to work with Asim; he has such an intrinsic knowledge of both the Chabuddy G character and the online universe he exists within - and the Red Roses brought the most hilarious performances to the party. I can’t wait to see them reign victorious!!