After Party Studios to Power Sky Bet’s Super 6 and League of 72 Content

Award-winning creative production company After Party Studios has been appointed by Sky Bet to lead digital production on two of their most successful brand channels, Super 6 and the award-winning League of 72.

The fresh and fast-paced Super 6 digital-first content will amplify the excitement of the weekly free-to-play game to every screen with some of the most influential creators from across the world of sport, as well as fun fan-based content.

Kicking off across Super 6’s digital and social platforms with bold, lively formats: 6th Sense, which digs in the most unique and ridiculous ways fans across the country predict fixture results and Prove Me Wrong where fans take the hallowed hot seat to passionately debate football’s biggest talking points.

Featuring both established names in the online football ecosystem along with some of the fastest growing creators in the space, the project will position Super 6 at the forefront of the digital football conversation across the course of the upcoming season.

Following the runaway success of the first two seasons with over 60 million combined social views, Sky Bet and the EFL have also greenlit After Party Studios to produce a third consecutive season of award-winning League of 72.

PK Humble, StevoTheMadMan & the League of 72 family are back to bring viewers closer than ever to all the EFL action along with some new dynamic new faces. Smash hit challenges LEVELS and First Time Fan return, and brand new for this season, the EFL’s managers join the action as they step up to judge the footballing ability of our creators in the new training ground challenge, On Trial.

Dave Horner, Head of Sport at After Party Studios, said, “We couldn’t be happier to deepen our collaboration with the incredible, industry-leading team at Sky Bet. The opportunity to supercharge the iconic Super 6 is a privilege and it’s our mission is to bring the buzz of and culture of football fandom to life on the channel with creator and fan energy. Meanwhile, League of 72 continues to grow as one of the most exciting football content brands in the UK, we’re levelling up again this season with big names, bolder challenges, and more exclusive access than ever before.”

Kevin Brain, Head of Social and Content at Sky Bet, said, “We’re proud to be setting the standard for football content in the UK, and our partnership with After Party Studios reflects that ambition. By combining their creative expertise with our deep understanding of football fans, we’re able to deliver industry-leading social media output across Super 6 and League of 72. These channels are designed to put fans right at the heart of the conversation, with innovative formats and engaging creator-led content that bring them closer than ever to the game they love.”

Super 6 and League of 72 content will begin to roll out on the respective channels and social media platforms from today in line with the new football season.

