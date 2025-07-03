Toyota Names Official Automotive Partner for The Hundred's 2025 Playing Kits

Toyota announced it is expanding its cricket partnerships as it becomes the Official Automotive Partner for The Hundred’s playing kits. The Hundred has released eight new playing kits for 2025, with the latest designs going on sale ahead of the fifth year of the competition kick-off.



The new 2025 kits will feature the Toyota name and logo prominently on the sleeve, and continue to showcase KP Snacks’ brands on the front of the shirts. The new kits will be on display in the opening game of the competition, a double-header and local derby at Lord’s between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles on Tuesday 5th August.



The partnership with The Hundred deepens Toyota’s relationship with cricket in England and Wales and furthers its efforts to provide ever-present support for the sport across all formats of the game. Extending the partnership will support Toyota’s aims of fostering the growth of grassroots participation nationwide, encompassing all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.



Fans will also be able to take part in Toyota’s ‘Every Catch Counts’ activation at Hundred venues across the country on select matchdays. The interactive catching game challenges fans throughout England & Wales to reach a collective target of 250,000 catches over the summer. If reached, Toyota will donate £10,000 pounds to the Toyota Good For Cricket prize draw, which helps local cricket clubs raise funds for vital equipment and resources.



​Scott Thompson, president and managing director at Toyota said, “By extending our partnership with the ECB, as Automotive Partner for The Hundred, we continue to work towards the shared commitment to making cricket more accessible and inclusive, with the joint ambition of fostering participation growth through the shortest form of the game and equally championing both men's and women's cricket.”



Alex Perkins, commercial partnership director on The Hundred said, “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Toyota to include The Hundred. They share our commitment to help make the game for everyone, and to take it to as many fans as possible, and it’s fantastic to have their presence on the eight playing shirts in The Hundred.”



The New Balance kits, which are made from 100% recycled materials and fully recyclable, feature New Balance’s NB DRY fast-drying technology which wicks moisture away from the body.



The Hundred’s latest designs sit at the intersection of sport and style, and take inspiration from fashion editorials, music culture, and the cities the kits represent, whilst adding a lifestyle feel for everyday wear.



The Hundred returns from Tuesday 5th August with action-packed, unmissable cricket, fusing world-class cricket with blockbuster entertainment.