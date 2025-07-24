Tito’s Handmade Vodka Drops Limited-Edition Summer Variety Pack

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is dropping its first-ever, limited-edition Summer Variety Pack, just in time for the annual 'Drink of the Summer' debate. What’s the drink of the summer? It’s whatever you want it to be. Because you should drink whatever you wanna drink, not what everyone is telling you to drink.



That’s where the Tito’s Summer Variety Pack comes in. It’s a box of cups, a variety of them, and you can fill them with whatever. Your own drink, your own way – not pre-mixed in a can, not influencer-approved – full of endless flavourabilities. You’ve got Tito’s, you’ve got ingredients, and you get to combine them all by yourself.

Created in collaboration with Tito’s lead creative agency, Arts & Letters, the campaign is rolling out across Tito’s brand channels with amplification from organic social, paid media, influencer, event activations, and in-store and bar support

Anchored by a 30-second campaign film, the launch is part of Tito’s broader summer campaign, 'The Official Spirit of Whatever You Wanna Drink,' and utilises the 'with Tito’s' brand platform – an irreverent invitation to make any moment better.

The Official Spirit of Whatever You Wanna Drink



The limited-edition Tito’s Summer Variety Pack is available exclusively here. Retailing for $50, with 100% of net proceeds donated to the customer's choice of non-profit that Tito's supports, the pack features six shatterproof cups of different styles and sizes for every kind of summer sip, from martinis to spritzes to Tito’s Sodas and more. A limited number of Tito’s Summer Variety Packs are available.



“Each day, there seems to be a new cocktail atop the ‘drink of the summer’ throne. Spritz this, canned that, fleeting trends galore,” said Taylor Berry, VP of marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “At Tito’s, we think you should drink what you actually like, even if it happens to be whatever’s on your feed. That’s why the Tito’s Summer Variety Pack isn’t filled with canned cocktails. It’s filled with possibility in the form of empty drinkware ready for whatever you wanna mix up with Tito’s.”

