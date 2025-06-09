Brandcenter Calls on the Industry to Help Shape the Next Creative Powerhouses

​Brandcenter at VCU is calling on agencies, production companies, and film veterans to join the cause, as it reveals plans to expand the scope and budget of its production initiative for 2026.

As part of the program, which aims to promote collaboration, mentorship, and local film community development, graduate students from the Brandcenter’s art direction and copywriting tracks are selected to have their original scripts produced into professional-grade spec ads.

The call for further industry partnerships coincides with the unveiling of the ads that were produced as part of the 2025 program.

Five Hour Energy

U-Haul

Party City

The initiative was first introduced last year to give graduate students real-world experience in commercial filmmaking by pairing them with working directors, producers, and production companies.

It ties into Brandcenter’s larger mission of helping to prepare students for the future, by giving them traditional production experience that provides them with a powerful foundation, sharpens their craft and strengthens their ability to work in an AI-influenced industry.

The program is run in collaboration with a number of industry partners, including some of Richmond’s top production companies: Mondial, FWENS, Superjoy, Bousquet Pictures, and Red Amp.

This year, Patrick Mack (Mondial), Kerry Ayers (Superjoy), and John McAdorey (Omnicom Production) were among the executive producers lending a hand, alongside the likes of Marjorie Fajardo (The Martin Agency) and Danny Ryan (Arts & Letters Creative Co.).

The 2025 initiative was also expanded to include distant partnerships such as Coffee & TV in London, Austin-headquartered Cut and Run, and Atlanta-based director Darren Genet, known for his work on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Commenting on the decision to expand the production initiative’s scope and budget, Tom Scharpf, Brandcenter’s chair of art direction and creative director of the initiative, said, “This initiative doesn’t just help students. It strengthens the entire creative community in Richmond.”

He continued, “This opportunity is invaluable to our students as they head into their creative careers, making them more valuable to a brand or an agency from day one. Not only do they experience the steps of pre- and post-production first hand, but they also see how their ideas can improve through collaboration with professionals. Understanding that production is an adaptive, collaborative process is crucial in our industry. Plus, having a professionally produced spot in their portfolio can elevate how recruiters view their work.”

Tom Scharpf, Brandcenter’s chair of art direction



​Patrick Mack, executive producer at Mondial, added, “It's refreshing to see an entity like Brandcenter provide realistic production experiences to students. This program provides these creatives with an opportunity to really understand and respect the resources, labour and talent that goes into producing their ideas.”

In response to AI tools rapidly transforming creative workflows, the initiative also aims to reinforce the value of traditional production skills such as storytelling, visual composition, and creative problem-solving on set.

“Our production partnership initiative, the brainchild of our professor Tom Scharpf, was the perfect opportunity to provide our students with real-world experience, collaborators, and tools,” said Vann Graves, executive director of the Brandcenter. “The project highlights the importance of fundamental production skills in a world where AI use is growing in the field. Ultimately, our goal at the Brandcenter is to strike a balance between modern and traditional production techniques to ensure our students are ready for the ever-evolving production landscape.”

Discussing how the program benefits partners as well as students, John McAdorey, head of production at Omnicom, said “It was incredibly inspiring to collaborate with such a young, talented group who weren’t afraid to take risks and brought a genuine sense of appreciation and enthusiasm to the process. Their energy and openness reminded us why we all got into this crazy business.”

Meanwhile, takeaways for the students go beyond craft.

Kedi Hickman (Copywriting, 2025), said, “It made me a lot more open to change. It’s easy to fall in love with your script, but what you realise once you become part of these groups is that everyone is talented, funny, and smart. You should always have an open mind to change.”