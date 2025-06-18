FanDuel Sportsbook Appoints Arts & Letters as Lead Creative Partner

FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and Arts & Letters have announced a new partnership, as the independent agency has been named FanDuel Sportsbook’s lead creative partner.

Arts & Letters is partnering with FanDuel Sportsbook’s internal creative team and the work is currently in development. Creative will launch just ahead of the 2025 NFL Season kickoff.

“In Arts & Letters, we’ve found a strategic and creative partner who shares our commitment to innovation, our passion for sports, and our love of fans,” said Mike Raffensperger, president of sports at FanDuel. “As we gear up for another NFL season, we look forward to co-creating the next era of America’s #1 Sportsbook brand.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with FanDuel Sportsbook,” said Charles Hodges, founder and executive creative director at Arts & Letters. “Their invitation to build work that helps make the world of sports be even more entertaining than it already is represents exactly the kind of challenge we love to take on. We’re honored that they chose us as a partner and working with them already feels like two groups joining together to do what they could never have done alone. We couldn’t be more excited about the news and to shape new work in this space.”

The Arts & Letters and FanDuel Sportsbook team includes a deep bench of industry veterans from both sides, with decades of experience across sports and tech.

