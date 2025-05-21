Thomas Mueller to Lead 2025 LIA Design & Package Design Jury in Las Vegas

The 2025 Design & Package Design jury led by Thomas Mueller of Accenture Song, will convene at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas, where all LIA judging sessions will take place from 25th September through 3rd October. All jurors are onsite for the three rounds of LIA Judging. There is no pre-judging. All 11 members of this stellar global panel will see, touch, feel and discuss every entry onsite together.

Prior to becoming global head of design and chief design officer - EMEA of Accenture Song, Thomas helped transform Siegel+Gale into a modern brand experience consultancy. He has also had a hand in rejuvenating the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia online business.

In accepting his role as jury president, Thomas Mueller said, “I am truly inspired by the approach LIA is taking to awards. Bringing together the celebration of best-in-class work across the globe while investing in the next generation of creatives. This approach aligns with my personal belief that as industry leaders we have a shared responsibility to steer the future of our industry and its talent. What’s so wonderful about these categories is that the things we’re judging cross the thresholds into most people’s homes, and that’s a privilege that demands the highest quality design and care. I am thrilled to contribute my time and experience to the Design and Package Design jury and by extension to the broader mission of the LIA. I am looking forward to the exchange, discussion and dialogue with exceptional jury colleagues, representing a global view.”

A McKinsey study showed that consumers spend only 20 seconds to scan the shelf. In those crucial seconds, design and package design act as the unseen salesperson that could influence a purchase decision.

​Barbara Levy, president of LIA commented, “I heard it said that there is no such thing as no design. Design and Package Design can either be good or bad. With a room full of the top designers, there is no place for bad design to hide. I expect there will be three responses to the work in the room, as the American graphic designer who created the I Love New York logo, Milton Glaser, put it - yes, no and wow. The wow will be the benchmark for 2025.”

2025 Design and Package Design Jury listed below: