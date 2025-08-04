LIA's Creative LIAisons Las Vegas Programme for Emerging Talent Includes 13 Global CCO's

This year, LIA’s specially curated Creative LIAisons onsite educational program for emerging talent will have the privilege of featuring 13 global chief creative officers, as well as, a stellar line up of top industry professionals from around the world. This highly anticipated and exclusive five-day training program for young talent worldwide takes place concurrently with LIA judging at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas commencing on 27th September and runs through 1st October.



Established in 2012, the Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy is LIA’s educational initiative for creatives between the ages of 21 to 30. There are no delegate fees. LIA funds this program by reinvesting the money from entry submissions back into the industry; covering airfare, hotel accommodation, all program activities, lunches and a networking dinner for those lucky enough to be selected for this onsite program.



“Helping to support, nurture, up-skill and inspire the future stars of the industry is so Important,” explains Laurissa Levy, LIA Creative LIAisons and educational initiatives director. “And we are very grateful to all the global CCOs, chief creative officers and top industry practitioners, who are giving their time to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with these up-and-coming creatives. The whole program has been curated to be a masterclass in accelerating career learning.”



As usual, this year’s program is designed to be a career game-changer and confidence booster for young talent. The LIAisons attendees learn from seminars and very open and honest panel discussions with the top creative people. All sessions in Creative LIAisons are two-way. They get to listen as well as ask questions in a campus-like atmosphere. They will also get to roll up their sleeves, work together with their contemporaries from different parts of the world on a real client brief.



Perhaps the steepest learning curve comes from sitting in the judging rooms to witness in real-time the final statue discussions, opinions and debates of the jury members as they talk through every piece of work that is contending for a Statue.



We re-wrote the rule book over 10 years ago with our jury room open door policy and not only have the Creative LIAisons attendees been privy to the magic behind the curtain, but press and creative excellence managers can go into the rooms anytime to witness judging as it happens. No other global show allows such transparency.

A preview of our all-star program includes, but is not limited to:



'Create For All Of Us' with Westfield x Disney Workshop

In Partnership with AKQA



Panels and Speakers sessions featuring some of the world’s top creatives



“There’s more to come. We take great efforts to ensure that the LIAisons curriculum meets the needs of the young talents and gives them a broader perspective of the business. It’s a program that has something for everybody. Everyone comes away from it enriched,” addsLaurissa Levy.



While LIA is instrumental in putting together the five-day program, we are not directly involved in the selection process of attendees. LIA offers global allocations to our supporters in the creative community. The candidates are put forward by these companies, agency networks, ad clubs and associations and the trade press through regional competitions. All mentees must be currently working in the industry or a related business.



Funding for Creative LIAisons comes from entry submissions. The Final LIA Entry Deadline is 4th September, 2025. Eligible work must be released, published or broadcast in a commercial environment with client approval beginning 1st July, 2024 through 31st August, 2025. LIA does not charge late fees. Ever.

