senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

LIA's Creative LIAisons Las Vegas Programme for Emerging Talent Includes 13 Global CCO's

04/08/2025
3
Share
Programme fully-funded by LIA will host 130 global young creatives

This year, LIA’s specially curated Creative LIAisons onsite educational program for emerging talent will have the privilege of featuring 13 global chief creative officers, as well as, a stellar line up of top industry professionals from around the world. This highly anticipated and exclusive five-day training program for young talent worldwide takes place concurrently with LIA judging at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas commencing on 27th September and runs through 1st October.

Established in 2012, the Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy is LIA’s educational initiative for creatives between the ages of 21 to 30. There are no delegate fees. LIA funds this program by reinvesting the money from entry submissions back into the industry; covering airfare, hotel accommodation, all program activities, lunches and a networking dinner for those lucky enough to be selected for this onsite program.

“Helping to support, nurture, up-skill and inspire the future stars of the industry is so Important,” explains Laurissa Levy, LIA Creative LIAisons and educational initiatives director. “And we are very grateful to all the global CCOs, chief creative officers and top industry practitioners, who are giving their time to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with these up-and-coming creatives. The whole program has been curated to be a masterclass in accelerating career learning.”

As usual, this year’s program is designed to be a career game-changer and confidence booster for young talent. The LIAisons attendees learn from seminars and very open and honest panel discussions with the top creative people. All sessions in Creative LIAisons are two-way. They get to listen as well as ask questions in a campus-like atmosphere. They will also get to roll up their sleeves, work together with their contemporaries from different parts of the world on a real client brief.

Perhaps the steepest learning curve comes from sitting in the judging rooms to witness in real-time the final statue discussions, opinions and debates of the jury members as they talk through every piece of work that is contending for a Statue.

We re-wrote the rule book over 10 years ago with our jury room open door policy and not only have the Creative LIAisons attendees been privy to the magic behind the curtain, but press and creative excellence managers can go into the rooms anytime to witness judging as it happens. No other global show allows such transparency.

A preview of our all-star program includes, but is not limited to:

'Create For All Of Us' with Westfield x Disney Workshop

In Partnership with AKQA

Panels and Speakers sessions featuring some of the world’s top creatives

  • Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup & McCann
  • Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer, Ogilvy
  • Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide chief creative officer, BBDO
  • Marco Venturelli, global CEO/CCO Leo, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil, CCO Publicis Groupe France
  • Chaka Sobhani, president and global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide
  • Gabriel Schmitt, global chief creative officer, Grey
  • Pancho Cassis, global chief creative officer / partner, DAVID
  • Justine Armour, global chief creative officer, Forsman & Bodenofors
  • Andrés Ordóñez, global chief creative officer, FCB
  • Rob Doubal, global chief creative officer, M&C Saatchi
  • Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman
  • Collette (Coco) Douaihy, global chief creative officer, health, Dentsu Health
  • Stephanie Berman, global chief creative officer, The Bloc
  • Susan Credle, global creative advisor, IPG and former global chair and CCO, FCB, Interpublic
  • Thomas Mueller, global head of design / chief design officer, EMEA,
    Accenture Song, Munich
  • Linda Cronin, EVP, global media, Monks
  • Perry Fair, head of creative, Mattel, El Segundo
  • Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Havas, London
  • Marjorieth Sanmartin, chief creative officer, Philipp und Keuntje, Hamburg
  • Rey Tiempo, chief creative officer, Minotaur, Manila
  • Paul Hunter, co-founder / director, PRETTYBIRD, Culver City
  • Michael Ritchie, managing director / co-owner, Revolver, Sydney
  • Steve Martin, creative director – EMEA and global, Syneos Health
  • Daniela Varel, group creative director, Weber Shandwick, New York
  • Courtney Richardson, creative director, Droga5 New York, New York

“There’s more to come. We take great efforts to ensure that the LIAisons curriculum meets the needs of the young talents and gives them a broader perspective of the business. It’s a program that has something for everybody. Everyone comes away from it enriched,” addsLaurissa Levy.

While LIA is instrumental in putting together the five-day program, we are not directly involved in the selection process of attendees. LIA offers global allocations to our supporters in the creative community. The candidates are put forward by these companies, agency networks, ad clubs and associations and the trade press through regional competitions. All mentees must be currently working in the industry or a related business.

Funding for Creative LIAisons comes from entry submissions. The Final LIA Entry Deadline is 4th September, 2025. Eligible work must be released, published or broadcast in a commercial environment with client approval beginning 1st July, 2024 through 31st August, 2025. LIA does not charge late fees. Ever.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from London International Awards - LIA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from London International Awards - LIA
Ocean's 17
London International Awards
21/09/2023
Doerte Spengler-Ahrens Speaks about LIA Judging
London International Awards
27/01/2023
Barbara Levy, Founder and President speaks about LIA
London International Awards
26/01/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1