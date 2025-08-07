LIA Appoints Pia Grahn to Lead Nordic and Baltic Expansion

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence across the Nordic and Baltic regions, London International Awards (LIA) has appointed Pia Grahn as its Nordic and Baltic representative, tasked with driving awareness, engagement, and participation across the Nordics and Baltics.

LIA is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious global festivals honouring creative excellence in advertising, design, digital, and branded content. It is also one of only a handful of international shows that count toward the WARC Creative 100 ranking, which tracks the most awarded work, agencies, and networks in the world.

“The Nordics and Baltics regions consistently deliver ground breaking creative work, and we want to see that reflected more visibly within LIA – in entries, on juries, and across the global creative dialogue,” said Barbara Levy, president of LIA. “Pia’s leadership and industry insight make her the ideal person to help us grow our presence in these markets.”

Pia Grahn is a well-known figure in the Nordic communications landscape, with a background spanning both agency and client-side leadership. She most recently held the role of marketing and communications director at Citycon and has previously led and worked at some of the region’s top creative agencies.

“I’m honoured to represent LIA in the Nordics,” said Pia. “This region has an incredibly high creative standard – often with a strategic and socially conscious edge – and I look forward to helping our work gain greater global recognition through LIA’s respected platform.”

In her role, Pia will work to deepen relationships with agencies, creatives, and brands throughout the region, increase the number of entries from Nordic and Baltic markets, and ensure stronger representation on LIA’s global juries. Judging for the 2025 awards will take place in person in Las Vegas this fall, with results contributing to the WARC global rankings.

