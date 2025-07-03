LIA Announces 2025 Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact Jury

​LIA has named Gavin Chimes, chief creative officer of Howatson+Company, Sydney as jury president for Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact



Nine top creatives in the industry will convene onsite to judge the LIA 2025 Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact submissions at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas.



Gavin Chimes, chief creative officer of Howatson+Company, Sydney, will lead this jury. As part of the founding team at Howatson+Company, Gavin has led the agency to be named Australia’s #1 Independent Agency, not just at LIA, but also at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Spikes and ANDY’s. He has also been named Australian Creative of the Year and has won multiple Grand Awards.



Australia is always a powerhouse for creativity. Over the years, work from Australia has consistently been among the top in our metal tally. It is indeed a privilege that Gavin will be chairing the LIA B2B and Transformative Business Impact Jury.



In accepting this position, Gavin said, “Gone are the days where B2B is looked down upon as a creative category. It’s now where the world’s most inspiring and enviable work is entered. Just look at Spotify’s Spreadbeats or Aizome’s Wastecare. Brilliant ideas that drip with craft and strategic thinking. I’m honoured to be chairing the jury for Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact this year. I look forward to the lively discussions with some of the best minds in the industry, as we unpack the work that moves businesses, brands and creativity itself forward.”



It is true that B2B has undergone seismic changes. Brands that thrive are brands that deliver the most surprising, seamless and forward-thinking creative solutions. Buyers expect more personalised experience and interactions with the brand.



Barbara Levy, president of LIA commented, “We are excited to see what work emerges victorious from this jury, under the leadership of Gavin. Over the years, since LIA started the Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact competitions, the winning pieces of work have never disappointed. It has been work that made creative people envious. We expect it will be so again this year.”



2025 Creativity in B2B and Transformative Business Impact Jury:



Gavin Chimes, chief creative officer, Howatson+ Company, Sydney- jury president



​Amy Dick, director of operations, London



​Rosie Gentile, EVP, FCB SIX and Practice Lead North America, FCB, Toronto



​Emiliano Gonzalez De Pietri, CCO / global creative partner - global brands, McCann London



Ariba Jahan, head of transformation - NA, Anomaly, New York​



​Fernando Pellizzaro, executive creative director, AKQA Global



Sergio Ruggiero, global CEO, Super

​Angus Tucker, chief creative officer, Leo Toronto



​Bill Yom, chief creative officer, Jung von Matt Hangang, Seoul

